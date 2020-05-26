UNWTO and CNN partner on ‘Travel Tomorrow’ campaign

Inspiring people to dream of destinations to visit and Travel Tomorrow, when it is safe to do so, is the message behind a newly launched CNN campaign which was devised for the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

The 60 second film, which runs on CNN International, takes viewers around the world, reminding them of the wonders beyond their neighbourhoods. Travel Tomorrow aims to drive imagination for future trips featuring adventure, business, culture, family and friends.

Produced by Create – CNN International Commercial’s (CNNIC) in-house creative studio – the film features eight different countries and conveys optimism for prospective journeys. Recognising that travellers of the world have been grounded by Covid-19 and are missing exploring different locations and meeting new faces as they did pre-crisis, it highlights the importance of holding on to hope of travelling when the time is right, and encourages viewers to be enthusiastic about the places and people that they will soon be able to visit, in line with World Health Organisation (WHO) guidance. This also reflects the UNWTO’s messaging throughout the pandemic.

“Travel and tourism is by far one of the most affected sectors as a result of this pandemic. Our commitment to supporting this industry is based on our work over many years with the UNWTO, its members around the world and other travel and tourism destinations. It is important to share this responsible yet aspirational message with CNN’s global audience, reminding people that while many have to stay home today, to not stop dreaming about where they want to travel to tomorrow.” Rani Raad, President, CNN Worldwide Commercial.

“In these challenging times we must all play our part – staying home today, supporting the efforts of the global healthcare community in combating COVID19 – so that we can #TravelTomorrow. But this does not mean we should stop dreaming about the places we will one day travel to. I am excited by this new initiative created by CNN, a valued partner of the UNWTO, to keep the world connected to the people and places that wait for us when we can once again enjoy the gift of travel – a sector that will be critical to global economic recovery, unity and opportunity.” Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary General of the UNWTO.

