THE ABCs OF COVID-19: A CNN/SESAME STREET TOWN HALL FOR KIDS AND PARENTS

Second Installment of ABCs Of COVID-19 will air on CNN, CNN International and

CNN en Español on Saturday, May 30 at 10 am, ET

CNN and Sesame Street come together for a new Town Hall this Saturday, May 30 at 10 a.m. ET to help children and parents understand the latest additional issues surrounding Coronavirus, including staying safe in the summer months, going back to school and how to manage big feelings. This second hour-long special will again be hosted by CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Erica Hill, along with Sesame Street’s Big Bird, with special appearances from Elmo and Abby Cadabby.

The ABCs of COVID-19 builds on Sesame Workshop’s Caring for Each Other initiative, which continues to provide free resources for parents and families during this crisis, and is powered by the nonprofit’s Critical Needs Response Fund. Viewers can support this crucial source of flexible funding, designed to meet the urgent needs of children and families, by visiting SesameWorkshop.org/response or texting SESAME to 51555 during the broadcast.

The ABCs of COVID-19 will stream live for subscribers on CNN.com’s homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android. It can also be viewed on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone, and iPad, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, SamsungSmart TV, Chromecast, and Android TV). The special will also be available on demand to subscribers via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.

Additional Caring for Each Other resources addressing everyday challenges like missing friends and feeling worried were made possible by AT&T.

About Sesame Workshop

Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We’re present in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically-funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.sesameworkshop.org.

