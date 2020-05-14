CNN Presents “The Color of COVID”, Hosted by Don Lemon and Van Jones, on Friday, May 15 at 10pm ET

Hour-Long Live Special Explores the ​Impact of Coronavirus on Communities of Color

CNN anchor Don Lemon and CNN political commentator Van Jones return to host second installment of The Color of COVID, on Friday, May 15, at 10pm ET/7pm PT. The hour-long live special will highlight the unique challenges black and brown communities face during the Coronavirus crisis and provide viewers with ways they can help.

This Friday’s special will feature live interviews with Robert Smith, founder, CEO & Chairman of Vista Equity Partners, Bishop T.D. Jakes, and former Surgeon General Dr. Regina Benjamin, plus video messages from Samuel L. Jackson, Mario Lopez, Common, Alfre Woodard and more.

The Color of COVID will stream live for subscribers on CNN.com’s homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android. It can also be viewed on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone, and iPad, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, SamsungSmart TV, Chromecast and Android TV). The special will also be available on demand to subscribers via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.

