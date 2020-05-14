CNN Films premieres the Mark Landsman-directed documentary ‘SCANDALOUS: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer’ Sunday

For more than 60 years, the National Enquirer has published salacious and shocking stories, frequently blurring the lines of truth, fiction, and responsible journalism. With extraordinary access to Enquirer insiders, filmmaker Mark Landsman explores the origin and evolution of the most notorious U.S. tabloid in history, and its ‘catch-and-kill’ practices deployed to benefit powerful partisan political interests, in the probing documentary, Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer. SCANDALOUS will premiere as a CNN Film at 10:00pm Eastern on Sunday, May 17 (7:00pm Pacific). The film will encore at 10:00pm Eastern on Saturday, May 23 (7:00pm Pacific). Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer is a This Is Just A Test production, and is executive produced by CNN Films and AGC Studios.

Magnolia Pictures managed the domestic theatrical distribution of the documentary and world premiered SCANDALOUS: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer at the Hamptons International Film Festival. AGC Studios is managing the international distribution of the film.

During the Sunday, May 17 premiere on CNN, SCANDALOUS: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer will stream live for subscribers via CNNgo (CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, and Android TV) and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android. The film will become available beginning Monday, May 18, on demand via cable/satellite systems for subscribers, CNNgo platforms, and CNN mobile apps.

Following the premiere across CNN’s platforms, SCANDALOUS: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer will stream exclusively via HBO Max, following its May 2020 launch.

