The Post-COVID World: A Fareed Zakaria GPS Special airs Sunday, May 10 at 10am and 11pm Eastern

The global pandemic of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 has altered the life of almost every person on the planet. The worldwide public health crisis has sickened millions, prematurely ended hundreds of thousands of lives, altered perceptions of essential jobs and services for modern societies, and changed the way people worship, travel, work, learn…and live. CNN’s Fareed Zakaria takes a look at how experts envision the different world that will emerge from the crisis. Will there be a new geopolitical power alignment? Who will emerge as leaders in different nations around the globe? How will global economics be shifted and how will the world’s cities change?

The one-hour broadcast The Post-COVID World: A Fareed Zakaria GPS Special will premiere on CNN for Sunday, May 10 at 10:00am, 1:00pm, and 11:00pm Eastern (7:00am, 10:00am, and 8:00pm Pacific); the special will air on CNN International for Sunday, May 10 at 10:00am Eastern in North America.

Former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair (1997-2007); former CEO and Executive Chairman of Google Eric Schmidt, PhD (2001-2011 & 2011-2015); former Commissioner of the New York City Department of Transportation & Bloomberg Associates Advisor Janette Sadik-Khan (2007-2013); CEO & founder of Thrive Global and co-founder of The Huffington Post, Arianna Huffington; author and journalist James Fallows (Our Town: A 100,000-mile Journey Into the Heart of America, 2019); President of Arizona State University, Michael Crow, PhD (2002-present); and former U.S. Secretary for the Treasury (Bill Clinton Administration, 1999-2001) and former Director of the National Economic Council (Barack Obama Administration, 2009-2010) Lawrence Summers, PhD are interviewed for their respective expertise on coming changes in geopolitics, national security, technology, transportation, culture, education, and work.

