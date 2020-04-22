The ABC’s of COVID-19: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Parents

Hosted by CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Erica Hill, along with Sesame Street’s Big Bird

on Saturday, April 25 at 9 am, ET on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español

CNN and Sesame Street will join together for a very special Town Hall this Saturday morning to help children and parents deal with issues surrounding Coronavirus. The special, The ABC’s of COVID-19, will be hosted by CNN Chief Medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta and CNN anchor Erica Hill, along with America’s favorite feathered friend Big Bird on Saturday, April 25 at 9am, ET on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español. The 90-minute special will provide information and tools for families, and answer the big questions both parents and kids have about the coronavirus pandemic.

The ABC’s of COVID-19 will also feature the beloved Sesame Street Muppets, including Abby Cadabby, Elmo, Rosita and Grover, as well as appearances by Sesame Street’s Alan Muraoka and Dr. Rosemarie Truglio, SVP of Curriculum and Content for Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street.

The ABC’s of COVID-19 will stream live, without requiring a cable log-in, on CNN.com’s homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android. It can also be viewed on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone, and iPad, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV). The special will also be available on demand to subscribers via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.

The ABC’s of COVID-19 builds on Sesame Workshop’s new Caring for Each Other initiative, which provides free content designed to help parents provide comfort and manage anxiety as well as creating routines, fostering playful learning at home, and staying physically and mentally healthy. Free resources can be found at SesameStreet.org/caring, which is regularly updated to meet the needs of families as the situation evolves.

About Sesame Workshop

Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We’re present in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically-funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities we serve. For more information, please visit http://www.sesameworkshop.org.

