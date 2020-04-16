CNN Presents “The Color of Covid”, Hosted by Don Lemon and Van Jones on Saturday, April 18 at 10pm ET

Hour-Long Live Special Explores the Impact of the Coronavirus Crisis on Communities of Color

CNN will present The Color of Covid, hosted by CNN anchor Don Lemon and CNN political commentator Van Jones, on Saturday, April 18, at 10 p.m. ET/ PT. The hour-long live special will bring worldwide attention to the unique challenges black and brown communities are facing during the Coronavirus crisis. The special will put a spotlight on their struggle and provide viewers with ways they can help.

The Color of Covid will feature live interviews and taped pieces with notable guests fighting to support these communities including Sean “Diddy” Combs, Lin-Manuel Miranda, W. Kamau Bell, America Ferrera, Charles Barkley, former Surgeon General Dr. Regina Benjamin, Will.i.am, among others.

The Color of Covid will stream live for subscribers on CNN.com’s homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android. It can also be viewed on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone, and iPad, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, SamsungSmart TV, Chromecast and Android TV). The special will also be available on demand to subscribers via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.

