CNN Facebook Global Town Hall – Coronavirus: Fact and Fears to Air Thursday, March 19 at 8pm ET

Following last week’s highly watched town hall, CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta will return to host a two-hour special CNN Facebook Global Town Hall – Coronavirus: Fact and Fears, which will air Thursday, March 19 at 8pm-10pm ET/PT on CNN, CNN International, CNN Digital (CNN.com, CNNgo OTT apps and CNN mobile apps, all without requiring a login to a cable provider), and on CNN’s Facebook Pages.

Joined by health experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Dr. Celine Gounder, Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine and Infectious Diseases at NYU, Cooper and Gupta will focus on the latest facts, what the current situations are both domestically and abroad and what we can expect in the coming weeks. They will also interview a patient who is taking part in the clinical trial for a Coronavirus vaccine.

CNN is again partnering exclusively with Facebook for this town hall, enabling medical experts to answer questions submitted by viewers through CNN’s Facebook and Instagram Pages, which will be broadcast through social media walls in the studios, where Cooper and Dr. Gupta will be, without a studio audience.