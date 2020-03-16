CNN Digital Tops All Competitors In Feburary: #1 In U.S. Unique Visitors, Mobile, Video, Politics And Millennials

REMAINS #1 GLOBAL DIGITAL NEWS OUTLET WITH MORE THAN 200 MILLION MULTIPLATFORM UNIQUE VISITORS

RECORD BREAKING MONTH FOR CNN POLITICS WITH 61 MILLION MULTIPLATFORM UNIQUE VISITORS

CNN saw continued high traffic in February 2020, following a record high month in January, and a trend continuing through today with 7 out of the top 10 days in CNN history occurring in 2020, according to Adobe Analytics. CNN has outpaced all competitors digitally for nearly 4 years for U.S. unique visitors, nearly 5 years for video and 10 months for global unique visitors.

Comscore’s monthly competitive report showed continued high traffic numbers for CNN, ranking again as the #1 digital news outlet in February 2020 in the key categories of multiplatform unique visitors (142 million), mobile unique visitors (121 million), millennial unique visitors (39 million), and political unique visitors (61 million), while also ranking #1 in multiplatform video starts at 673 million in January 2020 (Jan. data is most currentmultiplatform video data available).

Globally, CNN Digital also held its #1 position in world news in January with 203 million multiplatform visitors(January data is the most current global data available in Comscore. Internal Adobe Analytics data also shows strong global traffic in February 2020).

#1 IN GLOBAL DIGITAL NEWS

CNN saw a larger global audience than any other news platform in the world in January 2020, with record-high 203 million unique multiplatform visitors (data most current available), 19 million more than second place BBC and 50 million more than third place New York Times Brand.

CNN.com: 203 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors

• BBC – 185 million unique visitors

• The New York Times Brand – 153.0 million unique visitors

• DailyMail.co.uk – 152.6 million unique visitors

• Yahoo News – 127 million unique visitors

• FoxNews.com – 122 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore MMX® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Total Digital Audience, January 2020, Worldwide Rollup. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand, English-language, global competitors in the News/Information Category, including The United States, Canada, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Norway, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, United Kingdom and Vietnam. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018. (January data is the most current available).

#1 IN U.S. MULTIPLATFORM VISITORS

CNN posted 142 million unique multiplatform visitors domestically in February 2020, the second biggest month on record behind January 2020. This is 29 million more unique visitors than second-place New York Times Brand and 34 million more unique visitors than FoxNews.com

CNN.com*: 142 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors

• The New York Times Brand – 114 million unique visitors

• FoxNews.com – 108 million unique visitors

• NBCNews.com – 95 million unique visitors

• WashingtonPost.com – 94 million unique visitors

• USAToday.com – 81 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Total Digital Audience – Desktop Persons 2+ and Total Mobile Persons 13+, February 2020, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018.

#1 IN MOBILE UNIQUE VISITORS

CNN’s mobile audience topped 100 million unique visitors for the 14 month in a row in February 2020 with 121 million mobile unique visitors – 25 million more mobile unique visitors than second-place New York Times Brand and 31 million more than third-place FoxNews.com.

CNN.com: 121 Million Mobile Unique Visitors

• The New York Times Brand – 96 million unique visitors

• FoxNews.com – 91 million unique visitors

• NBCNews.com – 84 million unique visitors

• WashingtonPost.com – 78 million unique visitors

• Dailymail.co.uk – 70 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Custom-Defined List, Total Mobile Persons 13+, February 2020, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018.

#1 IN MULTIPLATFORM VIDEO STARTS

CNN again ranked as #1 in digital video with 673 million multiplatform video starts, generating 281 million more video starts than its nearest competitor FoxNews.com in January 2020 (data most current available).

CNN.com: 673 Million Multiplatform Video Starts

• FoxNews.com – 391 million video starts

• Yahoo News – 362 million video starts

• ABCNews.com Sites – 191 million video starts

• MSN News – 160 million video starts

• MSNBC TV – 120 million video starts

Source: Comscore Video Metrix®, Custom-Defined List, Total Audience – Desktop Persons 2+ and Total Mobile Persons 18+ and OTT Persons 2+, January 2020, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018. (January data is the most current available)

#1 IN MILLENNIAL REACH

CNN saw a larger audience of millennial multiplatform unique visitors (between the ages of 18-34) than any other competitor in February 2020 with 39 million.

CNN.com: 39 Million Millennial Unique Multiplatform Visitors

• The New York Times Brand – 31 million millennial unique visitors

• WashingtonPost.com – 26 million millennial unique visitors

• NBCNews.com – 25 million millennial unique visitors

• Dailymail.co.uk – 24 million millennial unique visitors

• FoxNews.com – 21 million millennial unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Digital Audience Persons 18-34, February 2020, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018.

#1 POLITICAL NEWS SOURCE

CNN Politics continued to reign on top of all political news sources at the start of Election Year 2020, as the #1 ranked political news destination in February 2020 with a record-high 61 million multiplatform unique visitors, and 52 million mobile unique visitors. In the latest data available, CNN Politics also had 91 million multiplatform video starts (January 2020). CNN Politics has remained the #1 online political news outlet since March 2015 when the first person declared their candidacy for president in the 2016 race.

CNN Politics: 61 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors

• Politico.com – 37 million unique visitors

• Fox News Politics – 30 million unique visitors

• TheHill.com – 28 million unique visitors

• NBCNews.com Politics – 24 million unique visitors

• WashingtonExaminer.com – 18 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, New/Information – Politics, Record dates to Jan 2017 for Total Digital Audience – Desktop 2+ and Total Mobile 13+, February 2020, U.S.; Comscore Video Metrix®, CNN Politics, Total Audience – Desktop 2+, Total Mobile Persons 18+ and OTT Persons 2+, January 2020, U.S. CNN Politics has been #1 in the competitive rank in multiplatform views since March 2015.

###