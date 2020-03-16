10.827 MILLION TUNE INTO LAST NIGHT’S CNN-UNIVISION DEBATE ON TELEVISION

MORE PEOPLE WATCHED LAST NIGHT’S DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE THAN ANY OTHER CNN DEBATE THIS ELECTION CYCLE

3.9 MILLION LIVE STREAMS ON CNN DIGITAL: LARGEST DAY OF THIS ELECTION CYCLE

A combined 10.827 million total viewers watched the CNN-Univision Democratic Presidential Debate on television last night according to Nielsen Fast National data. Among adults 25-54, 3.414 million tuned in and among younger viewers (18-34), 1.232 watched. Additionally, 608k live streamed the average minute of the CNN-Univision debate on digital platforms (which is equivalent to the way TV ratings are calculated).

On CNN TV, 9.899 million total viewers watched, and the debate attracted 3.040 million among 25-54 and 1.062 million in 18-34. On CNN en Español (CNNE), an additional 80k total viewers, 30k adults 25-54 and 9k younger viewers tuned in.

On Univision, 848k watched among total viewers and 344k/161k tuned in among 25-54/18-34 respectively.

More people watched the CNN-Univision Democratic Presidential debate than any other CNN debate this election cycle. Last night’s CNN-Univision debate was the second highest rated Democratic debate to air on CNN on record (just following Las Vegas 10/13/15).

The CNN-Univision Democratic Presidential Debate was CNN Digital’s second largest Democratic Debate day in history, and biggest of the 2019/2020 cycle with 3.9 million total day live streams and 2.5 million during the debate hours 8-10pm on CNN’s owned platforms (CNN.com, Edition.CNN.com, CNNgo OTT apps and mobile apps for iOS and Android), the DNC’s digital platforms as well as Univision’s digital platforms (Univision.com, Univision App, Noticias App, and Univision NOW). It was also the biggest CNN debate of the 2019/2020 cycle for CNN O&O peak concurrent digital viewing with 924k at 9:01pm.

CNN and Univision had 608k people live streaming the average minute of the debate (equivalent to the way TV ratings are calculated). This was the second highest digital average audience for an event on record (second only to the 2016 Presidential Election). TV plus digital streaming for CNN, CNNE & Univision produced a combined total average audience of 11.435 million total viewers. Digital viewing added a +5.6% lift to CNN, CNNE and Univision TV total viewer average audience.

On debate day, CNN Digital saw more than 50 million unique multiplatform visitors – the fifth highest day in history – and 24 million total video starts across desktop, mobile and OTT devices. The audio of the debate also streamed on CNN’s channels on Amazon Echo, SiriusXM and Westwood One Radio Network.

The debate with former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders was moderated by Jake Tapper, CNN anchor and chief Washington correspondent; Dana Bash, CNN chief political correspondent and Ilia Calderón, co-anchor, Noticiero Univision and co-host, Aquí y Ahora. The debate aired from 8-10pm live from CNN’s studios in Washington, D.C.

###