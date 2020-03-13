CNN Films airs Unseen Enemy: Pandemic on Saturday, March 14 at 11pm Eastern

CNN Films will broadcast Unseen Enemy: Pandemic, Saturday, March 14 at 11:00pm Eastern (8:00pm Pacific), a documentary about various disease outbreaks, produced prior to the current novel coronavirus pandemic. Award-winning filmmaker Janet Tobias embedded with the world’s top pathogen hunters for more than three years to track outbreaks and epidemic responses to diseases including Zika, Ebola, and influenza for the film. CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta is a consultant for the documentary and hosts a special introduction to the film. Unseen Enemy is narrated by Emmy® and Golden Globe award-winning actor Jeffrey Wright.

The film shows the work of dedicated scientists, doctors, nurses, and other epidemiological and medical personnel, as they encounter disease outbreaks and develop protocols to diagnose, treat, and save patients. Tobias also interviews disease survivors and their family members, who describe their experiences and offer lessons they have learned along the way.

Unseen Enemy: Pandemic will stream live for subscribers via CNNgo (CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, and Android TV) and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android. The film is also available on demand via CNNgo platforms.

Unseen Enemy is produced by Rogger Lopez, Janet Tobias, Peter Klein, and Michael Ehrenzweig of Sierra / Tango Productions. The executive producers are Paul G. Allen, Jody Gottlieb, and Carole Tomko, for Vulcan Productions, Amy Entelis of CNN Films, CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Sabine Rollberg, and Jeffrey H. Field. The supervising producer is Courtney Sexton of CNN Films. Unseen Enemy is co-produced by Sierra / Tango Productions and Vulcan Productions. Unseen Enemy originally premiered on CNN in 2017.

