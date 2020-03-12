A CNN Global Town Hall – Coronavirus: Fact and Fears with Facebook and Instagram

Airing Thursday, March 12th 10pm-12am ET/PT on CNN, CNNi, CNN.com and Facebook

CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta will host a two-hour special CNN Global Town Hall – Coronavirus: Fact and Fears with Facebook and Instagram, focusing on the Coronavirus tonight 10pm-12am ET/PT on CNN, CNN International, CNN.com without requiring a login to a cable provider, and on Facebook.

Joined by health experts, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, Technical Lead for Coronavirus Response, World Health Organization, Dr. Leana Wen, emergency physician and a visiting professor at George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health and Dr. Jana Broadhurst, Director, Nebraska Biocontainment Unit Clinical Laboratory & Assistant Professor, Department of Pathology and Microbiology, Cooper and Gupta will focus on the facts, what the current domestic and international situations are and what we should and should not do to prevent the virus from spreading. The experts will take questions from viewers around the world collected via text and video.

CNN correspondents will provide global updates from around the world.

CNN is partnering exclusively with Facebook and Instagram for tonight’s CNN Global Town Hall – Coronavirus: Facts and Fears with Facebook and Instagram, and viewers can submit questions via comments on CNN’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Viewers can also stream the town hall on CNN.com without a login to a cable provider, and on CNN’s Facebook Pages.

Questions from the public will be incorporated into the broadcast through a social media wall in the studio, where Cooper and Dr. Gupta will be, without a studio audience.