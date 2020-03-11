CNN Topped MSNBC and Fox in Prime Time During Super Tuesday II in Demos

CNN’s prime time (8-11pm) coverage of Super Tuesday II outperformed both Fox and MSNBC last night in the key demos adults 25-54 and younger viewers 18-34.

Super Tuesday II ranked in the top 10 of all digital traffic days in CNN history, surpassing the first Super Tuesday with 38.8 million unique visitors throughout the day. The Live Story covering the elections ranked in the top 5 for CNN Digital and reached nearly 1.5 million unique visitors.