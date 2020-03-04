HLN’s Newest Original Series “Sex & Murder” Premieres Monday, March 16

Six Episode Docu-Series Premieres with “Date with the Devil” Episode Detailing An Online Date Gone Horribly Wrong

Link to Series Promo: https://www.cnncreativemarketing.com/project/sex-murder/

March 4, 2020– The new HLN Original Series Sex & Murder, launches Monday, March 16 at 9pm ET/PT. The six-episode docu-series is HLN’s first entry into original series premieres on Mondays.

Sex & Murder are often tied together in criminal investigations. In this series, detectives uncover dirty secrets, scandalous sex affairs, online sex addictions, jealousy and stunning twisted fantasies when looking for motives for murder.

Sex & Murder is produced by HLN Investigations headed by executive producer Elizabeth Yuskaitis.

In advance of the television premiere, a pre-linear preview of the Sex & Murder episode “Mommy’s Dirty Deeds” will be available beginning March 6 on cable operator VOD platforms.

Following are airdates and episode descriptions for Sex & Murder:

March 16, 2020 (series premiere) “Date with the Devil”

Recently divorced mom-of-three Ingrid Lyne dips her toes back into the dating scene and meets a man online. But her date at a baseball game would be her last. The next day, Seattle residents and investigators are shocked by one of the most chilling crime scenes ever seen.

March 23, 2020 “Mommy’s Dirty Deeds” Mike Williams mysteriously disappears on his wedding anniversary, and it looks like he may have been eaten by alligators. But looks can be deceiving. A break in the case reveals the married family man’s life wasn’t quite what he thought.

March 30, 2020 “Mom’s Deadly Secret” When Colorado soccer mom Paige Birgfeld suddenly vanishes, a small town is left on edge. As cops start to dig for clues, they make a shocking discovery, this devoted mom was living a secret double life.

April 6, 2020 “Killer Affair” Days after a pregnant elementary school teacher disappears, her boyfriend goes in front of TV cameras and tearfully pleads for her return. But investigators soon discover the grieving boyfriend may have had more than one reason to cry.

April 13, 2020 “Sugar Daddy Death” A married Google executive is found dead on his luxury yacht, those close to him are left baffled when the autopsy results are released. The only clue into Forrest Hayes’ death is a sexy woman seen on the boat’s surveillance. What does she know?

April 20, 2020 “The Pastor’s Secrets” Churchgoers knew something was up when pastor Matthew Winkler didn’t show up for services. After he’s found dead on his bedroom floor, twisted sex fantasies and dark family secrets start to surface.

Sex & Murder will stream live for subscribers via CNNgo (at CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV) and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android. Additionally, all episodes will be available on demand the day after their broadcast premiere via cable/satellite systems.

About HLN Investigations

HLN Investigations is a news team that produces breaking news specials and HLN Original Series within the crime and justice genre. Stephanie Todd, Vice President, Programming, HLN, oversees the group headed by Elizabeth Yuskaitis, executive producer, HLN.

About HLN

HLN features live coverage of national, regional, lifestyle, and entertainment stories in a fast-paced approachable tone with expert-led, personality driven hosts by day. The network also presents original and acquired series focusing on true crime, mysteries and investigations. HLN is a CNN Worldwide network reaching more than 90 million households in the U.S. CNN Worldwide, a division of Turner Broadcasting System, Inc., a Warner Media Company, is the most trusted source for news and information.

