CNN Launches Coronavirus Podcast with Dr. Sanjay Gupta

CNN launches a new pop-up podcast, Coronavirus: Fact vs Fiction, with CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta. Covering the latest news of the coronavirus, Dr. Gupta will make sense of the headlines, speak with the experts and give you all the information you need to stay safe and healthy.

Episodes will be released each weekday, and are available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

###