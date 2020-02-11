The Wait is Over! “Forensic Files II”, Narrated by Bill Camp (“Dark Waters”, “Joker”), Launches Sunday, February 23 at 10pm ET/PT Exclusively on HLN

Two Half-Hour, Back-To-Back Episodes Premiere Each Sunday for Eight Weeks

HLN To Air Original Forensic Files Episodes, From the Beginning , Starting Feb 12 in Advance of FF II Premiere

February 11, 2020 Sixteen new, half-hour episodes of the enormously successful crime & investigations docu-series franchise Forensic Files, begin airing with two back-to-back episodes Sunday, February 23, 10-11 pm ET/PT, under the new name Forensic Files II, produced by, and airing exclusively, on HLN.

The series, which halted production in 2011, returns with new episodes true to the original format, content and continuity, but featuring advancements in investigative technology and production. Additionally, the series is now narrated by acclaimed film, stage and television actor Bill Camp (Dark Waters, Joker, The Outsider, The Night Of).

In anticipation of the series premiere, HLN will air the original Forensic Files series from the beginning in consecutive order every day starting Wednesday, February 12 at 8 pm ET through the night of the premiere, with breaks for HLN’s live news programs.

Prior to the Forensic Files II launch, one episode, Portrait of a Serial Killer will be available to viewers on VOD and CNNGo beginning February 14.

Smart home security company ADT will serve as a launch sponsor of Forensic Files II.

Forensic Files II is produced by HLN under the guidance of Nancy Duffy, senior vice president, program development, CNN and executive producer of the series.

Following are the loglines and airdates (where available) for Forensic Files II:

Buried Secrets (Scott Purk) airdate Sunday, February 23, 10pm ET/PT: A fire leads investigators to re-examine an unusual death

On the Rocks (Joseph Michael Simpson) airdate Sunday, February 23 10:30pm, ET/PT: the naked body of a young woman is discovered in a remote area leading forensic investigators on a search for clues to her identity and the identity of her killer

The Black Hole (Blake Russell) airdate TBA: Investigators search for clues after a body is discovered in a watery grave

Killer Snapshot (Brent Huck) airdate TBA: An amazing new forensic tool turns a cold case around

The Green Pen (Raymond Clark) airdate TBA: When a Yale student mysteriously vanishes days before her wedding investigators comb a secure research lab for clues

Portrait of a Serial Killer (Daniel Lee Corwin) airdate TBA: A serial killer terrorizes a small Texas town (pre-linear episode)

The Ambush (Sherry Engel) airdate TBA: A mysterious murder in an upscale community is solved by cell phone forensics

Human Sawdust (Melanie McGuire) airdate TBA: Suitcase leads to the gruesome discovery of a nearly perfect crime

Killer Disguise (Joanna Hayes) airdate TBA: A young mother is murdered in a crowded parking lot in broad daylight

The Letter (Kaitlyn Conley) airdate TBA: the sudden and mysterious death of a health conscious woman triggers an investigation into what killed her

Family Tree (William Talbott) airdate TBA: after the brutal slaying of a young couple on a road trip, the victims’ families begin receiving disturbing letters

The Barn (John Brooks) airdate TBA: when a popular handyman in a New Hampshire town is found murdered investigators follow forensic clues to a shocking conclusion

Church Lady (Mary Jane Fonder) airdate TBA: a gruesome discovery in a small town church sends investigators on a search for a killer

The Car Accident (Yazeed Essa) airdate TBA: a healthy, young mother mysteriously dies after a minor traffic accident triggering an investigation to find out what caused of her death

Exclusive international distribution of Forensic Files II is through GARYLICO.TV, gary@garylico.tv Channels committed include RTL, Foxtel, AMC International and Atresmedia.

