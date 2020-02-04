CNN WAS THE MOST-WATCHED CABLE NEWS NETWORK DURING KEY HOURS OF LAST NIGHT’S IOWA CAUCUS COVERAGE IN DEMOS

CNN was the most-watched cable news network during the key hours of 10pm-1am, the time in which news broke about delays in the Iowa Caucus results among adults 25-54.

Each hour from 10pm-1am CNN topped both Fox and MSNBC in the key demo 25-54 (see chart below).

During prime time (8-11pm), CNN easily beat MSNBC in adults 25-54 (702k vs. MSNBC’s 612k).

Overall, during the full coverage block (4pm-3am), CNN also outperformed MSNBC in the demo adults 25-54 (451k vs. 376k).

CNN was #1 throughout the evening and night in younger viewers (18-34) during last night’s Iowa Caucuses.