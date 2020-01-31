CNN Presents “Kickoff in Miami: A CNN-Bleacher Report Special”

Hosted by CNN’s Andy Scholes and Coy Wire

Airs Saturday, February 1st at 2:30PM/ET

Leading up to Super Bowl LIV, CNN will present a half-hour special hosted by CNN Sports Anchors Andy Scholes and Coy Wire, a nine-year veteran of the NFL.

Kickoff in Miami: A CNN-Bleacher Report Special celebrates the NFL’s historic 100th season, including conversations with key players from Vince Lombardi Trophy-hopefuls, the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, before Sunday’s game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl.

During the 30-minute special, storied players from across the league will also join to offer their own gameday predictions, including three-time Super Bowl Champion and 49ers legend Jerry Rice. New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, retired Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb and retried New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will also offer commentary. Fresh off his College Football National Championship, LSU quarterback and 2019 Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow will join to bring his perspective to the show.

“Kickoff in Atlanta: A CNN-Bleacher Report Special” airs Saturday, February 1st at 2:30PM/ET