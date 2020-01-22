HLN Launches New True Crime Podcast Series “Down The Hill: The Delphi Murders”

Bonus Material And Trailer Now Available For Network’s Inaugural Podcast – Launching Wednesday, Feb. 5

January 22, 2020 – HLN takes a deep dive into the mystery surrounding the brutal and baffling killing that captured the nation, in Down The Hill: The Delphi Murders – the network’s first podcast – launching Wednesday, February 5.

Hosted by HLN producers Barbara MacDonald and Drew Iden, the eight-chapter series will take a fine lens and look at multiple aspects of the horrific crime that took the lives of adolescent girls Abigail Williams and Liberty German in the small town of Delphi, Indiana three years ago.

For an advance listen to this fascinating story, please click on the link to the series trailer and bonus materials.

Down The Hill: The Delphi Murders is the inaugural podcast from HLN (also known as CNN Headline News), the network that features live new programming and long form docu-series in the crime and investigations genre. Jointly produced by HLN and the WarnerMedia Podcast Network, the new original series is the latest addition to the company’s portfolio of leading audio content.

The first two chapters of the podcast will be available on February 5, with subsequent chapters debuting every Wednesday through March 18.

About HLN

HLN features live coverage of national, regional, lifestyle, and entertainment stories in a fast-paced approachable tone with expert-led, personality driven hosts by day. Later in the schedule the network presents original and acquired series focusing on true crime, mysteries and investigations. HLN is a CNN Worldwide network reaching more than 90 million households in the U.S. CNN Worldwide, a WarnerMedia Company, is the most trusted source for news and information.

About WarnerMedia Podcast Network

WarnerMedia Podcast Network produces, distributes and sells podcasts across news, kids, sports and entertainment from TNT, CNN, Bleacher Report, NBA Digital, truTV, Adult Swim, HLN and more. WarnerMedia Podcast Network podcasts reach an average monthly audience of over 14 million unique users and 23.5 million downloads.

WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands including: HBO, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, truTV and others. WarnerMedia is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).