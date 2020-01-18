CNN heads to Davos for 50th Anniversary World Economic Forum

CNN will be in Davos for full coverage of the 2020 World Economic Forum.

Richard Quest, Julia Chatterley, Fareed Zakaria, John Defterios, Max Foster and Hadas Gold will be on the ground in Switzerland, alongside other journalists from the CNN Business team.

With U.S. President Donald Trump expected to attend, they will be joined by Jim Acosta, Jeremy Diamond and Nina dos Santos.

Interviews and analysis will play into TV coverage across the week on CNN International, and at www.cnn.com/davos.

The theme of the 2020 event, the 50th anniversary of the WEF, is ‘Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World’. Alongside the U.S. President, other high-profile delegates including Greta Thunberg, Angela Merkel, HRH Prince Charles, Christine Lagarde, Deepika Padukone, Winnie Byanyima, and Ursula von der Leyen will be in Davos to discuss issues spanning the climate crisis, geopolitics, technology and health.

