HLN’s 2020 Programming Slate to Feature Five New and Six Returning Original Crime & Investigation Docu-Series Led by the Highly Anticipated “Forensic Files II”

Forensic Files II, Narrated by Bill Camp (Dark Waters, Joker), Premieres Sunday, February 23 at 10pm ET/PT With

Back-to-Back Half-Hour Episodes Airing Each Week

Forensic Files II trailer: https://f.io/XvUUpT1q

January 15, 2020 – HLN (CNN’s Headline News), which airs live news programming along with long-form docu-series is adding five new Original Series to the roster, plus six returning Original Series in 2020, it was announced by Ken Jautz, executive vice president, CNN.

“Last year HLN doubled down on original series production exclusively in the crime and investigation genre, a longtime area of expertise for our network in both live news coverage and long-form programming. That strategy proved successful and gave the network a robust library of quality series that resonates with our audience. And this year, we are giving the viewers more of what they crave. Finally, after an eight-year wait, brand new episodes of Forensic Files, still the best-known of all crime documentaries, will air in February,” said Jautz.

HLN’s long form programming is comprised of internally produced and commissioned multi-part series.

Following are descriptions for the HLN Original Series premiering in 2020:

VENGEANCE: KILLER COWORKERS (Series premiere: Sunday, January 5; 10, one-hour episodes) The third installment of HLN’s Original Series VENGEANCE returns with a 10-episode run of VENGEANCE: Killer Coworkers. The show profiles victims who met their killers at work. Each one-hour episode takes viewers through the twists and turns of the investigation, the arrest, and the quest for justice. VENGEANCE: Killer Coworkers is produced for HLN by Sky Vision.

FORENSIC FILES II (Series premiere Sunday, February 23; 16, 30-minute episodes) Long considered the gold standard of crime docu-series, Forensic Files returns after an eight-year production hiatus with 16 new mysteries, now produced by CNN Development for HLN under the guidance of executive producer Nancy Duffy. Forensic Files II, continues the franchise – featuring the amazing work of scientists and investigators who use cutting edge forensics to crack the most baffling criminal cases. Acclaimed film, stage and television actor Bill Camp (Dark Waters, Joker, The Night Of) is the narrator.

SEX & MURDER (Series premiere Monday, March 9, six, one-hour episodes) Sex and Murder are often tied together in criminal investigations. Detectives undercover dirty secrets, scandalous sex affairs, online sex addictions, jealousy and stunning twisted fantasies when looking for motives for murder. The series is produced by HLN Investigations, with Elizabeth Yuskaitis serving as executive producer.

THE KILLER TRUTH (Series premiere 2020, eight, one-hour episodes) There are two sides to every story, but in a murder, one side dies with the victim. Each episode of The Killer Truth tells the story of a single murder through the five people most intimately connected to the case. These five distinct points of view may include the victim’s family, the lead detective, a reporter who covered the case, the suspect linked to the crime, the defense attorney, and finally, even the killer. The five perspectives take us through the twists and turns of each case, create a full picture of the crime, and ultimately lead to justice. The Killer Truth is produced for HLN by Catalina Content, LLC

VENGEANCE: KILLER FAMILIES (Series premiere 2020, 10, one-hour episodes) The fourth installment of HLN’s Original Series VENGEANCE returns with a 10-episode run of VENGEANCE: Killer Families. Home is supposed to be where the heart is, but sometimes family dynamics can turn deadly. And those who should be trusted the most turn out to be cold-blooded killers. Each one-hour episode takes viewers through the twists and turns of the investigation, the arrest, and the quest for justice. VENGEANCE: Killer Families is produced for HLN by Sky Vision.

Following are descriptions of the returning HLN Original Series airing in 2020:

VERY SCARY PEOPLE (Season two premiere, 2020; six, two-hour episodes) Actor, singer, producer Donnie Wahlberg hosts this HLN Original Series that chronicles the twisted lives of some of the most frightening, intriguing, and diabolical characters in recent history. Are monsters born or are they made? Each episode traces the killers’ path to evil, exposes their ability to hide in plain sight, and celebrates their ultimate capture by skilled and determined investigators. New season episodes feature Son of Sam, Robert Durst and the BTK Killer. Nancy Duffy, senior vice president of program development for CNN is executive producer of the series.

DEATH ROW STORIES (Season five premiere, 2020, eight, one-hour episodes) Death Row Stories explores the fallibility of the ultimate criminal penalty, capital punishment, through eight hour-long episodes. Told by current and former death row inmates, each episode of Death Row Stories seeks to unravel the truth behind a different capital murder case and poses tough questions about the U.S. capital punishment system. The series is produced by Jigsaw/Sundance.

HOW IT REALLY HAPPENED WITH HILL HARPER (Season five premiere, 2020, six episodes in one or two-hour presentations) Hosted by critically-acclaimed actor Hill Harper, the series delves deeply into some of the most notorious crimes, mysteries and celebrity tragedies of our time. Stories include: the Atlanta Child Murders, the shocking Siegfried & Roy tiger attack, and the final days of rock star Tom Petty. Nancy Duffy, senior vice president, program development, CNN is executive producer of the series.

LIES, CRIMES & VIDEO (Season two premiere, 2020; six, one-hour episodes) This crime & investigation series gives viewers an intimate look into terrifying 911 calls, police interrogations, jail house recordings, body camera and surveillance video captured as part of a criminal investigation. This series features riveting stories that incorporate video evidence in criminal cases and shocking courtroom testimony. The lies, deceit and bad behavior are all caught on camera and presented in this candid true crime docu-series. Produced by HLN Investigations, Elizabeth Yuskaitis is the executive producer.

DEAD WIVES CLUB (Season two premiere, 2020; six, one-hour episodes) When a wife is found murdered, the primary suspect is usually her husband. But sometimes the killer is someone unexpected – a best friend, a stranger, a secret lover, or even the woman’s own child. Dead Wives Club is a collection of murder mysteries that end with a surprise twist. Nancy Duffy, senior vice president of program development for CNN is executive producer of the series.

REAL LIFE NIGHTMARE (Season two premiere, 2020; six, one-hour episodes) This true crime docu-series offers heart-wrenching, personal mysteries and unexplained deaths that continue to baffle investigators and horrify those left behind. This series unravels the newest evidence and compels viewers to hunt for answers with a call to action as police continue to seek the public’s help. Produced by HLN Investigations, Elizabeth Yuskaitis is the executive producer.

About HLN Original Series

Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development, CNN Worldwide, oversees CNN Original Series and HLN Original Series. Nancy Duffy, senior vice president of program development for CNN, supervises production of internally-produced HLN Original Series, and Lyle Gamm, senior vice president of current programming, CNN Original Series, supervises production of commissioned HLN Original Series.

About HLN Investigations

HLN Investigations is a news team that produces breaking news specials and HLN Original Series within the crime and justice genre. Stephanie Todd, Vice President, Programming, HLN, oversees the group headed by Elizabeth Yuskaitis, executive producer, HLN.

About HLN

HLN features live coverage of national, regional, lifestyle, and entertainment stories in a fast-paced approachable tone with expert-led, personality driven hosts by day. Later in the schedule the network presents original and acquired series focusing on true crime, mysteries and investigations. HLN is a CNN Worldwide network reaching more than 90 million households in the U.S. CNN Worldwide, a WarnerMedia Company, is the most trusted source for news and information.