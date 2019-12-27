LINDA RONSTADT: The Sound of My Voice premieres as a CNN Film on New Year’s Day

The Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman documentary premieres for television Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 9:00pm ET & PT;

encores Saturday, Jan. 4 at 9pm ET & PT

LINDA RONSTADT: The Sound of My Voice, the 2019 Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards winner for Best Music Documentary, will premiere as a CNN Films documentary Wednesday, New Year’s Day, at 9:00pm ET and PT on CNN. The Rob Epstein- and Jeffrey Friedman-directed Telling Pictures film explores the life and musical legacy of the 10-time Grammy® -winning artist who has received an astounding 26 career Grammy® Awards nominations, is a recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Latin Grammy® Award, has sold 11 platinum albums, and was the first artist to top the Pop, Country, and R&B music charts simultaneously.

LINDA RONSTADT: The Sound of My Voice, narrated by the artist herself, will encore Saturday, Jan. 4 at 9:00pm and Sunday, Jan. 5 at 12:00am Eastern (Saturday, 6:00pm and 9:00pm Pacific), on CNN.

Personal photos, archival concert performance footage, and music videos guide viewers through her early years in Tucson, singing Mexican canciones with her family, her folk music days with the Stone Poneys, and her famed musical collaborations. Ronstadt describes personal stories behind “You’re No Good,” “Blue Bayou,” and “When Will I Be Loved,” contextualizing how her powerful vocal range gave her singing a searing intensity created devoted fans, even among her musical peers, creating music magic that crosses genres and generations.

Ronstadt sang country, soul, blues, folk, and Spanish-language music, recording with James Ingram, Aaron Neville, Bonnie Raitt, Mariachi Vargas, and more. She formed the ‘Trio’ with Dolly Parton and Emmylou Harris, creating harmonic, storied performances including “Telling Me Lies,” “Wildflowers,” and “To Know Him Is To Love Him.”

LINDA RONSTADT: The Sound of My Voice was produced by James Keach and PCH Films, who previously teamed with CNN Films for the acquisition and broadcast of GLEN CAMPBELL…I’ll Be Me.

During the New Year’s Day premiere on CNN, LINDA RONSTADT: The Sound of My Voice will stream live for subscribers via CNNgo (CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, and Android TV) and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android. The film will be available beginning Thursday, January 02, on demand via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms, and CNN mobile apps through Jan. 11.

