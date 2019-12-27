CNN’s Fareed Zakaria hosts special presentation of SCHEME and SCANDAL for Sunday, Dec. 29 at 10am Eastern

CNN’s Fareed Zakaria will host a special presentation of SCHEME AND SCANDAL: Inside the College Admissions Crisis, an in-depth look at the college admissions scam revealed by the FBI in 2019 through the arrests of parents, school administrators and coaches, and college admissions advisors accused of cheating and bribes to help advantage their student’s admissions to top colleges. In SCHEME AND SCANDAL, Zakaria goes beyond the FBI’s now-notorious ‘Varsity Blues’ case, to explore the legal practices of some parents for unfair advantage in the application process for their students for advantage for many of America’s most elite colleges, including targeted major donations, legacy application evaluations, and hiring private advisors.

Scheme and Scandal: Inside the College Admissions crisis will air on CNN and CNN International . On Sunday, Dec. 29, the special presentation will air at 10:00am and 1:00pm Eastern on CNN. To locate the broadcast tune-in by region in other time zones, please visit: https://edition.cnn.com/tv/schedule/cnn

Zakaria also interviews students at Berea College in Kentucky, founded to offer a high-quality education for economically-disadvantaged students. Interviewed for the special are:

Malcolm Gladwell , journalist and author, Outliers: The Study of Success (2011) and Talking to Strangers (2019);

, journalist and author, (2011) and (2019); Daniel Golden , journalist and author, The Price of Admission: How America’s Ruling Class Buys Its Way into Elite Colleges – and Who Gets Left Outside the Gates (2007);

, journalist and author, (2007); Allen Koh , college counseling firm CEO, Cardinal Education;

, college counseling firm CEO, Cardinal Education; Nicholas Lemann , former dean of the Graduate School of Journalism at Columbia University and author, The Big Test: The Secret History of the American Meritocracy (2000); and, Yale Law School professor and author; and,

, former dean of the Graduate School of Journalism at Columbia University and author, (2000); and, Yale Law School professor and author; and, Daniel Markovits, author, The Meritocracy Trap: How America’s Foundational Myth Feeds Inequality, Dismantles the Middle Class, and Devours the Elite (2019).

Beginning Monday, Dec. 30, this special will also be available via CNN on Demand via cable and satellite systems and via CNNgo for mobile.

# # #