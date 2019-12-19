Gather Around the Watercooler, Vengeance: Killer Coworkers Premieres Sunday, January 5 on HLN

The third installment of HLN’s Original Series VENGEANCE returns with an 10-episode run of VENGEANCE: Killer Coworkers. The show profiles victims who met their killers at work. Each one-hour episode takes viewers through the twists and turns of the investigation, the arrest, and the quest for justice. HLN will air two episodes of VENGEANCE: Killer Coworkers every Sunday at 9 and 10pm ET/ PT and will replay at 11pm and 12am ET/PT. Additionally, on New Year’s Day, HLN will air a sneak peek of two episodes of VENGEANCE: Killer Coworkers on January 1, at 9 and 10pm ET..

VENGEANCE: Killer Lovers which premiered in March was the first series under HLN’s VENGEANCE franchise. The network is scheduled to release a future installment of revenge and betrayal under the title VENGEANCE: Killer Families. VENGEANCE: Killer Coworkers is produced for HLN by Sky Vision.

Each episode of Vengeance: Killer Coworkers will be available On Demand the day after the broadcast premiere via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.

Episode descriptions and premiere dates:

VENGEANCE: Killer Coworkers – Killing Spree (January 5 at 9pm)

A string of murders targeting a pizza chain and its employees leads to a nationwide manhunt for a killer hell-bent on revenge.

VENGEANCE: Killer Coworkers – Obsession at the Office (January 5 at 10pm)

When a lovers’ spat ends up in the hospital parking lot, a biochemist’s obsession with a coworker and her murderous means are exposed.

VENGEANCE: Killer Coworkers – Murdered Boss (January 12 at 9pm)

Celebrity real estate broker Linda Stein served New York’s elite, but when she’s found dead in her apartment, investigators are faced with a slew of powerful potential suspects.

VENGEANCE: Killer Coworkers – Deadly Ambition (January 12 at 10pm)

A shooting at the University of Alabama Huntsville leaves three professors dead and the community questioning how they missed a murderer in their midst.

VENGEANCE: Killer Coworkers – Poisonous Affair (January 19 at 9pm)

When cancer researcher Dr. George Blumenschein ends up admitted at his own Texas hospital, is a toxic work environment to blame?

VENGEANCE: Killer Coworkers – Monster Under the Bed (January 10 at 10pm)

When three hotel workers don’t turn up for their shift, a bizarre series of discoveries reveals a twisted workplace love triangle.

VENGEANCE: Killer Coworkers – Lies, Cameras & Lingerie (January 26 at 9pm)

When the entrepreneurial spirit turns two best friends into mortal enemies, one woman in Florida goes on the run.

VENGEANCE: Killer Coworkers – Bloodshed in the Barn (January 26 at 10pm)

Not long after taking a new job, a beloved horse-trainer is found brutally murdered in a rural stable, and a small seaside town in Northern England must find the killer.

VENGEANCE: Killer Coworkers – Body in the Bathtub (Monday, January 27 at 9pm)

Fresno mattress factory manager James Blanco worked to provide the American Dream for his employees, but when he’s gunned down in the shower, investigators must find out if he was betrayed by a disgruntled worker.

VENGEANCE: Killer Coworkers – Overtime Overkill (Monday, January 27 at 10pm)

Catherine Marlow’s ambition to travel the world meant working the occasional weekend, but her dedication is her downfall when she’s killed in the office on her day off.

About HLN Original Series

Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development, CNN Worldwide, oversees CNN Original Series and HLN Original Series. Nancy Duffy, senior vice president of program development for CNN, supervises production of internally-produced HLN Original Series.

About HLN

HLN features live coverage of national, regional, lifestyle, and entertainment stories in a fast-paced approachable tone with expert-led, personality driven hosts by day. Later in the schedule the network presents original and acquired series focusing on true crime, mysteries and investigations. HLN is a CNN Worldwide network reaching more than 90 million households in the U.S.

Press Contact: Shimrit Sheetrit; 310.788.6796; Shimrit.Sheetrit@turner.com