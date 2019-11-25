JON BON JOVI, GLENN CLOSE AND ALFRE WOODARD AMONG THE CELEBRITY PRESENTERS ANNOUNCED FOR 13th ANNUAL CNN HEROES: AN ALL-STAR TRIBUTE

Andy Grammer and the PS22 Chorus Perform

Live Ceremony Co-Hosted by Anderson Cooper and Kelly Ripa

Sunday, December 8th at 8PM/ET

Grammy Award-winning artist Jon Bon Jovi (song “Unbroken”), Emmy®️ and Golden Globe-nominated actress Rose Byrne (“Damages”), Emmy®️ Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated actor Bobby Cannavale (“The Irishman”), Emmy®️ and Tony Award-winning actress Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”), actor Anthony Mackie (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”), Screen Actors Guild Award-winning actor Caleb McLaughlin (“Stranger Things”), actress Kelly Marie Tran (“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”), actress Storm Reid (“Euphoria” and “Invisible Man”) and Emmy®️ Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated actress Alfre Woodard (“Clemency”) are among the celebrity presenters that will commemorate the 13th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute.

The ceremony, where the 2019 CNN Hero of the Year is revealed, will be co-hosted by CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Kelly Ripa. It airs live on CNN and simulcast on CNN International and CNN en Español on December 8th at 8PM/ET from the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

The event will also feature artists Andy Grammer and the PS22 Chorus who will perform “Don’t Give Up On Me” from his album “Naive.”

Also helping to honor the Top 10 CNN Heroes is an incredible roster of long-time brand partners, including Subaru of America, now in its twelfth year of support, GEICO, Humana, Cisco and Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans.

CNN has partnered with GoFundMe Charity™ to enable donations to this year’s honorees and learn more about their stories. GoFundMe Charity™ is an enterprise fundraising suite for nonprofits, from GoFundMe, the world’s largest social fundraising platform. GoFundMe Charity™ helps connect nonprofits to new audiences to further their missions. Supporters can make online donations to the Top 10 CNN Heroes’ nonprofit organizations directly from CNNHeroes.com.

In advance of the 13th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute, CNN will showcase four extraordinary young people making a difference in their communities. Plus, a look at several young everyday heroes who made headlines this year. Anderson Cooper hosts Young Wonders: A CNN Heroes Special airing Friday, December 6th at 10PM/ET. The four Young Wonders will also be honored during the CNN Heroes tribute.

2019 YOUNG WONDERS:

Jemima Browning– (Stutton, North Yorkshire, England) This 18-year-old is breaking down barriers to sport for young people with intellectual and developmental disabilities with her inclusive swim squad, Tadcaster Stingrays.

(Stutton, North Yorkshire, England) This 18-year-old is breaking down barriers to sport for young people with intellectual and developmental disabilities with her inclusive swim squad, Tadcaster Stingrays. Grace Callwood — (Abingdon, MD) A 15-year-old cancer survivor, Callwood is bringing happiness to children living in situations beyond their control—in hospitals, homeless shelters and foster care with her We Cancerve Movement.

— (Abingdon, MD) A 15-year-old cancer survivor, Callwood is bringing happiness to children living in situations beyond their control—in hospitals, homeless shelters and foster care with her We Cancerve Movement. Bradley Ferguson– (Northfield, NJ) Enlisting the help of hundreds of young volunteers, this 18- year-old is supporting veterans in his community with his organization, Post Crashers

(Northfield, NJ) Enlisting the help of hundreds of young volunteers, this 18- year-old is supporting veterans in his community with his organization, Post Crashers Jahkil Jackson– (Chicago) 12-year-old Jackson is spreading hope and care to people experiencing homelessness in his community with his nonprofit, Project I Am.

Now in its 13th year, the Peabody and Emmy Award-winning CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute has profiled more than 350 heroes and has received over 100,000 nominations from more than 100 countries.

CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute will stream live for subscribers on December 8th via CNNgo (at CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV) and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android. CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute will also be available the day after the broadcast premieres on demand via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.