APOLLO 11 takes flight once again on CNN on Dec. 1 – at 9pm and CNN on Demand

CNN Films will broadcast the epic APOLLO 11 documentary at 9:00pmET Sunday, Dec. 1 on CNN.

Todd Douglas Miller‘s critically-acclaimed documentary feature, APOLLO 11, will broadcast Sunday, Dec. 1 at 9:00pmET, followed by 7 days’ availability via CNN on Demand for cable and satellite subscribers and via CNNgo for users.

APOLLO 11 captures the tense, thrilling days of humanity’s first successful lunar mission. The all-archival film is primarily comprised from recently-discovered 70mm film footage and more than 11,000 hours of audio recordings. Miller and his team, worked with the U.S. National Archives and NASA to digitize and restore all sources of material related to the Apollo 11 mission. Fifty years following the momentous events, the film creates an immersive, emotional experience of the mission, including from the intimate vantage points of astronauts Neil Armstrong, Edwin ‘Buzz’ Aldrin, and Michael Collins, as well as those of the flight controllers in Mission Control, and even observers of the mission from around the world.

The film, produced by Statement Pictures and executive produced by CNN Films and Neon, was recently honored with five 2019 Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards, including Best Documentary Feature, Best Editing, Best Archival Documentary, Best Science/Nature Documentary, and Best Score, and is now also nominated for awards from the Producers Guild of America, the International Documentary Association, Cinema Eye Honors, and Film Independent Spirit Awards. Composer Matt Morton‘s synth-driven, award-winning, original motion picture soundtrack from Milan Records, is now available via Rough Trade.

Earlier this year, APOLLO 11 premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and was released in commercial IMAX® and traditional theaters by Neon. CNN Films also produced a 5-part companion podcast, ‘APOLLO 11: Beyond the Moon,’ hosted by CNN’s Brian Stelter that explores additional history of the ‘space race,’ the future of space exploration, and the making of the film.

