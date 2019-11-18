CNN Digital Leads All Competitors: #1 In Global And Domestic Unique Visitors, Mobile, Video, Millennials, Politics and Social

CNN’s digital audience continued to outpace all competitors again in October 2019, according to data from both Adobe Analytics and Comscore.

According to Adobe Analytics, CNN’s global digital audience in October 2019 was 306 million, the third highest month ever for unique visitors and up 10% YoY.

Data from Comscore, which puts out a monthly competitive report, mirrored the high traffic seen in Adobe data, reporting CNN’s digital audience in the US in October 2019 was 132 million unique visitors and 114 million mobile unique visitors. Data across sources illustrates that more people are getting their news online from CNN than any other outlet.

CNN also passed the BBC again in international audience, holding its position as the #1 global digital news brand in September 2019 (September data is the most current available). On the domestic front, CNN showed its strength again as the #1 digital news outlet in October in the key categories of multiplatform unique visitors, mobile unique visitors, multiplatform video starts (September 2019), millennial unique visitors, social audience and political unique visitors, continuing its long streak of success.

#1 IN GLOBAL NEWS

CNN brought in a larger global audience than any other news platform on the planet, with 169 million unique multiplatform visitors in September 2019 (data most current available), 14 million more than second place BBC and 49 million more than third place Yahoo News.

CNN.COM*: 169 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors

BBC – 154 million unique visitors

Yahoo News – 120 million unique visitors

The New York Times Brand – 117 million unique visitors

Dailymail.co.uk – 111 million unique visitors

FoxNews.com – 104 million unique visitors

MSN News – 103 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore MMX®, Custom-Defined List, Total Digital Audience, September 2019, Worldwide Rollup. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand, English-language, global competitors in the News/Information Category, including The United States, Canada, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Norway, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, United Kingdom and Vietnam. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018. (September 2019 data is the most current available).

#1 IN MULTIPLATFORM VISITORS

CNN posted 132 million unique multiplatform visitors domestically – 30 million more unique visitors than second-place Fox News. October 2019 also marked CNN’s 29th month in a row of an audience of more than 100 million unique visitors.

CNN.COM*: 132 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors

FoxNews.com – 102 million unique visitors

The New York Times Brand – 93 million unique visitors

DailyMail.co.uk – 91 million unique visitors

WashingtonPost.com – 89 million unique visitors

USAToday.com – 86 million unique visitors

NBCNews.com – 82 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Total Digital Audience – Desktop Persons 2+ and Total Mobile Persons 13+, October 2019, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018. Biggest month ever claim is based on Persons 18+ prior to January 2017 and Persons 13+ after.

#1 IN MOBILE UNIQUE VISITORS

Mobile audiences on CNN platforms continued to top 100 million in October with 114 million mobile unique visitors – 27 million more mobile users than second-place Daily Mail and 28 million more than third-place Fox News.

CNN.COM*: 114 Million Mobile Unique Visitors

DailyMail.co.uk – 87 million unique visitors

FoxNews.com – 86 million unique visitors

The New York Times Brand – 80 million unique visitors

WashingtonPost.com – 75.9 million unique visitors

USAToday.com – 75.8 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Custom-Defined List, Total Mobile Persons 13+, October 2019, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018. Biggest month ever claim is based on Persons 18+ prior to January 2017 and Persons 13+ after.

#1 IN MULTIPLATFORM VIDEO STARTS

Continuing its reign as the #1 digital video news source, CNN again ranked as #1 in September 2019 with 542 million multiplatform video starts, generating 210 million more video starts than its nearest competitor Yahoo News.

CNN.COM*: 542 Million Multiplatform Video Starts

Yahoo News – 331 million video starts

FoxNews.com – 311 million video starts

ABCNews.com Sites – 166 million video starts

MSN News – 135 million video starts

MSNBC TV– 128 million video starts

Source: Comscore Video Metrix®, Custom-Defined List, Total Audience – Desktop Persons 2+ and Total Mobile Persons 18+ and OTT Persons 2+, September 2019, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018. (September data is the most current available)

#1 IN MILLENNIAL REACH

CNN ranked as the #1 news outlet in Millennial unique multiplatform visitors (between the ages of 18-34) with 33 million in October 2019.

CNN.COM*: 33 Million Millennial Unique Multiplatform Visitors

DailyMail.co.uk – 31 million millennial unique visitors

The New York Times Brand – 26 million millennial unique visitors

USAToday.com – 23 million millennial unique visitors

WashingtonPost.com – 22 million millennial unique visitors

FoxNews.com – 20 million millennial unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Digital Audience Persons 18-34, October 2019, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018.

#1 POLITICAL NEWS SOURCE

With both the public impeachment hearings for President Donald Trump and the 2020 campaign ramping up, CNN sustained its #1 rank in political news with 51 million multiplatform unique visitors in October and 44 million mobile unique visitors. CNN Politics has remained the #1 online political news outlet since March 2015 when the first person declared their candidacy for president in the 2016 race.

CNN Politics: 51 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors

TheHill.com – 32.4 million unique visitors

Politico.com – 31.4 million unique visitors

Fox News Politics – 22 million unique visitors

NBCNews.com Politics – 18 million unique visitors

WashingtonExaminer.com – 15 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, New/Information – Politics, Total Digital Audience – Desktop 2+ and Total Mobile 13+, October 2019, U.S.; Comscore Video Metrix®, CNN Politics, Total Audience – Desktop 2+, October 2019, U.S. CNN Politics has been #1 in the competitive rank in video and multiplatform views since October 2015. #1 claim is based on Persons 18+ prior to January 2017 and Persons 13+ after.

#1 IN SOCIAL MEDIA

CNN has ranked as the number one social news outlet in the US for more than six years with more fans and followers than any other competitor.

#1 U.S. news brand on Facebook with 49.1 million Facebook fans across CNN’s main accounts

#1 most followed news brand on Twitter with 99.1 million followers across CNN’s main accounts @CNNBRK alone had 11.7 million more Twitter followers than the leading competitive flagship account (The New York Times – 44.3 mm followers) and 37.5 million more than Fox News (18.4 mm followers)

#1 most followed US news brand on Instagram with 8.6 million followers

Sources: Shareablee, October 2019. Brands included in comparison are CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, The New York Times, HuffPost, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, BBC News(UK), BuzzFeed, ABC News, NPR, Mashable, The Daily Mail, NowThis, AJ+, Al Jazeera English, NBC News, CBS News, HLN, and Yahoo News. Facebook main accounts for CNN are CNN and CNN International. Twitter main accounts for CNN are @CNN and @CNNBRK. Instagram for CNN includes flagship account only. Historical record begins January 2013.

