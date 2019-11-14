Yesterday’s House Impeachment Hearings: Day 1

CNN Tops CBS and MSNBC among Adults 24-54; NBC in Total Viewers

CNN Outperforms MSNBC During Hearings, Dayside and Total Day among Adults 25-54

CNN’s coverage of the first day of the House Impeachment Hearings (10am-3:30pm) averaged 428k among adults 25-54, easily topping CBS (384k) and MSNBC (365k). In total viewers, CNN topped NBC (1.856 million vs. NBC’s 1.676 million). (Coverage times vary by network, see chart below.)

During day time coverage yesterday (9am-4pm), CNN also topped MSNBC (401k vs. 348k) and in total day as well (291k vs. 290k) among adults 25-54.

For CNN Digital, the hearing saw 2.4 mm total live starts on CNN’s owned platforms. Additionally, the hearing recorded 511K live video views on YouTube, for a grand total of 2.9 mm across CNN Digital channels.

For the full day of the hearing, CNN Digital reached more than 25 mm cross-platform unique visitors and 17 mm video starts across its desktop, mobile and OTT devices.

CNN Digital viewing added an 8.3% lift (155k) to CNN’s TV P2+ average audience (1,856k) for yesterday’s House Impeachment Hearings Day 1 (Taylor/Kent) bringing up the total audience across TV and digital to 2,011k. This is the fifth-highest event on record, ahead of day 2 of the Kavanaugh/Ford Hearings (7.8%).

Source: Television: Nielsen Ratings 11/13/2019. Data based on Live+SD AA (thousands). Digital: Adobe Reports & Analytics 11/13/2019. Only live minutes of viewing on CNN on Web, Apps (iOS and Android), and Connected Devices (Apple TV Legacy, tvOS, Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV) are included. AA for digital based on live gross minutes (the sum of each viewer’s minutes) for telecast duration divided by telecast length (full duration of the event). Pool and alternative streams are included.

