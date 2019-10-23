When Bad Dreams Come True… HLN Original Series “Real Life Nightmare” Premieres Saturday, November 2

New Series Follows Disturbing Unsolved Cases of Chilling Deaths and Missing Persons, With a Call to Action

October 23, 2019 – Reality is more frightening than fiction in the HLN Original Series Real Life Nightmare, premiering Saturday, November 2 at 8pm ET.

Real Life Nightmare presents heart-wrenching, personal mysteries and unexplained deaths that continue to baffle investigators and horrify those left behind. This series presents new, never-before-seen evidence and gives viewers an opportunity to be part of the investigation.

The new series of seven, one-hour episodes is produced by HLN Investigations headed by executive producer Elizabeth Yuskaitis.

Following are airdates and episode descriptions for Real Life Nightmare:

November 2, 2019 (series premiere) “5-year-old Vanished” Five-year-old Haleigh Cummings mysteriously disappears overnight from her home near Jacksonville, Florida after dad’s girlfriend puts her to bed. Was Haleigh abducted or did something else happen?

November 9, 2019 “Mystery in the Closet” Newlyweds Jessica and Matthew Boynton seemed like the picture-perfect couple…until the young mother is found unresponsive & covered in blood inside her locked bedroom closet. Jessica doesn’t remember how she ended up there, and the investigation leaves some with more questions than answers.

November 16, 2019 “Horror at the Campground” A family camping trip to the remote Idaho mountains turns into something out of a horror movie when two-year-old DeOrr Kunz disappears. At first it looks like he may have been abducted…until other disturbing theories start to emerge.

November 23, 2019 “Mom of 3 Vanished” Beautiful mom Michelle Parker appears on an episode of The People’s Court, fighting with her ex-fiancé over a luxury, diamond engagement ring. But hours after that episode airs, Michelle mysteriously vanishes.

November 30, 2019 “Deadly Hotel Check-In” 21-year-old college student Elisa Lam checks into a Los Angeles hotel—but never checks out. The last known images of the young tourist are from the hotel’s elevator security camera. Nearly 2 weeks later, her naked body is found floating face-up in the hotel’s rooftop water tank. What happened to Elisa Lam?

December 7, 2019 “Million Dollar Death” 32-year-old Rebecca Zahau seemed to have it all—until she’s found dead in a multi-million dollar mansion—hanging from a balcony under bizarre circumstances. Police ruled her death a suicide, but some aren’t buying it.

December 14, 2019 “Night of No Return” 20-year-old Lauren Spierer went for a night out with friends in June 2011. The gorgeous college coed has never been seen since. But years later, the mystery deepens when another female student from the same university is found dead after another night on the town.

In advance of the television premiere, a pre-linear preview of the Real Life Nightmare episode “Mystery In the Closet” will be available beginning Friday, October 25 on cable operator VOD platforms.

Real Life Nightmare will stream live for subscribers via CNNgo (at CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV) and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android. Additionally, all episodes will be available on demand the day after their broadcast premiere via cable/satellite systems.

About HLN Investigations

HLN Investigations is a news team that produces breaking news specials and HLN Original Series within the crime and justice genre. Stephanie Todd, Vice President, Programming, HLN, oversees the group headed by Elizabeth Yuskaitis, executive producer, HLN.

About HLN

HLN features live coverage of national, regional, lifestyle, and entertainment stories in a fast-paced approachable tone with expert-led, personality driven hosts by day. The network also presents original and acquired series focusing on true crime, mysteries and investigations. HLN is a CNN Worldwide network reaching more than 90 million households in the U.S. CNN Worldwide, a division of Turner Broadcasting System, Inc., a Warner Media Company, is the most trusted source for news and information.