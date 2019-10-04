CNN International Programming Highlights – October

This month’s programming highlights on CNN International, including a new series of Business Traveller, Spirit of Tokyo and CNN Equestrian: Global Champions.

Business Traveller

Wednesday 2nd October at 0330 ET/ 0830 BST and 1230 ET/ 1730 BST

Saturday 5th October at 0130 ET/ 0630 BST and 1430 ET/ 1930 BST

Sunday 6th October at 0600 ET/ 1100 BST

Saturday 12th October at 0730 ET/ 1230 BST

Sunday 13th October at 0130 ET/ 0630 BST and 1430 ET/ 1930 BST

This month’s Business Traveller celebrates 100 years of air travel, looking at three of the world’s oldest airlines that are celebrating their centenaries in 2019: Dutch carrier, KLM, Colombia’s Avianca Airlines, and the United Kingdom’s flagship carrier, British Airways.

All three airlines are coming into their centenary during turbulent times in the industry. What do they have in common? How are they setting themselves up for the next 100 years? And what lessons can other airlines learn from their setbacks and triumphs in the past 100 years?

In this new series of Business Traveller, host Richard Quest speaks to representatives of each airline to understand the significance of this exclusive 100 club in the skies.

Vital Signs with Dr. Sanjay Gupta

Saturday 5th October at 0730 ET/ 1230 BST and 2030 ET

Sunday 6th October at 0130 BST, 0130 ET/ 0630 BST and 1430 ET/ 1930 BST

Wednesday 9th October at 0330 ET/ 0830 BST and 1230 ET/ 1730 BST

Saturday 12th October at 0130 ET / 0630 BST and 1430 ET/ 1930 BST

Sunday 13th October at 0600 ET/ 1100 BST

This month’s Vital Signs with Dr. Sanjay Gupta travels to Bangkok, Thailand.

Bangkok is a famous culinary city, and now, the overabundance of food is presenting a problem for some of their most revered residents, the Buddhist monks.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta explores the unique approach that Thailand’s health services, the public and the monks are taking to address the public health issue of obesity, and how what they are learning can help people all over the world.

CNN Equestrian: Global Champions

Saturday 5th October at 0230 ET/ 0730 BST and 1730 ET/ 2230 BST

Sunday 6th October at 1230 ET/ 1730 BST and 2130 ET

Monday 7th October at 0230 BST

Thursday 10th October at 0330 ET/ 0830 BST and 1230 ET/ 1730 BST

CNN’s Patrick Snell reports from the Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) in New York as the elite horse jumping series reaches the end of its 2019 season.

Building up to the main event, with a look back at previous rounds in Rome and St. Tropez, Snell interviews the overall winners in the individual and team categories.

Reigning LGCT champion Ben Maher talks to Snell about his recent performances and Snell also meets Uliano Vezzani, the International Course designer for the LGCT who tells the programme about the creating the ideal course.

Spirit of Tokyo

Saturday 5th October at 0830 ET/ 1330 BST, 1230 ET/ 1730 BST, 1630 ET/ 2130 BST, 2230 ET

Sunday 6th October at 0330 BST, 0230 ET/ 0730 BST, 1730 ET and 2230 BST, 2030 ET

Monday 7th October 0130 BST, 0330 ET/ 0830 BST

A city that blends new and old, modernity and history, Tokyo is a unique destination offering its visitors experiences beyond the ordinary.

CNN’s Coy Wire travels to Japan’s capital to explore a different side of Tokyo from food to fashion to sport. Discovering Tokyo’s ramen revolution, Wire visits several restaurants where a new wave of young Japanese chefs are mixing up the classic dish – making it more creative, and more complex.

As the epicentre for collaborations between big sportswear brands and boutique designers, Tokyo’s shops offer a multitude of rare editions of sneakers. CNN explores the scene with Hommyo Hidefumi, owner of Tokyo’s famous boutique sneaker shop Atmos.

Ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Games, Wire attends a baseball game and discovers how fans are preparing for the return of Japan’s most popular sport to the Olympics.

Wire also visits Tokyo’s secret surf getaway on the beautiful Niijima Island and meets Masatoshi Ohno, one of Japan’s most famous professional surfers, to hear about the increasing excitement for surfing to make its Olympic debut.