Back by Popular Demand – HLN Acquires Rights to Produce New Season of Mega-Hit Crime Docu-Series “Forensic Files”

Forensic Files II Premieres February 2020 Exclusively on HLN

with 16 Half-Hour Episodes

Promo link: https://bit.ly/2n2Ei4b

October 1, 2019 Forensic Files, the gold-standard of crime & justice non-fiction programming, will feature 16 new, half-hour episodes beginning in February 2020, produced in-house by CNN Program Development, it was announced by Ken Jautz, executive vice president, CNN.

HLN, the exclusive cable home of the Forensic Files library, has acquired the rights from Medstar Television to produce new episodes of the hit series, which has been a mainstay on HLN in re-airs since the program ceased production in 2011.

The updated series, titled Forensic Files II, will showcase new, fresh cases, and feature the same format, title music, story type and similar content as the original.

Additionally, in light of the passing of the original series narrator Peter Thomas in 2016, a new narrator will be announced.

“Forensic Files is the most recognized, celebrated and imitated series within its genre,” said Jautz. After more than 20 years, it’s amazing that one of the earliest crime docu-series still boasts the most loyal viewers and fan base. It’s a testament to the excellent work of Paul Dowling and his team, and HLN is honored to continue the Forensic Files legacy,” he added.

“For the past eight years, a multitude of networks have vied for the rights to this exceptional program,” said Nancy Duffy, vice president, program development, CNN and Executive Producer, Forensic Files II. “We are so grateful to Paul Dowling who agreed that HLN was the logical choice to pick up the mantle and refresh, not re-invent, the series,” she added.

To celebrate the announcement, this week HLN will begin airing the “Best of Forensic Files” weeknights at 10p ET featuring iconic episodes and fan favorites from the series library. These episodes will also be available On Demand via cable/satellite systems.

Exclusive international distribution of Forensic Files II is through GARYLICO.TV, gary@garylico.tv Channels committed include RTL, Foxtel, AMC International and Atresmedia.

About HLN Original Series

Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development, CNN Worldwide, oversees CNN Original Series and HLN Original Series. Nancy Duffy, vice president of program development for CNN, supervises production of internally-produced HLN Original Series.

About HLN

HLN features live coverage of national, regional, lifestyle, and entertainment stories in a fast-paced approachable tone with expert-led, personality driven hosts by day. The network also presents original and acquired series focusing on true crime, mysteries and investigations. HLN is a CNN Worldwide network reaching more than 90 million households in the U.S. CNN Worldwide, a division of Turner, a WarnerMedia Company, is the most trusted source for news and information.

Contact: Karen Reynolds Karen.reynolds@turner.com 212-275-8253