“Anderson Cooper Full Circle” Now Streaming Exclusively on CNN Digital Platforms

For the first time in CNN’s history, a show created exclusively for CNN’s digital audience launched today with “Anderson Cooper Full Circle” now streaming on CNN mobile apps and web, weekdays at 5PM ET and available on demand at CNN.com/FullCircle.

CNN’s first on-platform daily live streaming show will feature CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, along with a roster of CNN’s correspondents reporting from around the world, delivering insights into the daily news stories that audiences care about most. This 10-15 minute single-topic live show will also feature interviews with the most significant names in news, media and entertainment.

Following a successful first year experimenting on the Facebook Watch platform, CNN moved “Anderson Cooper Full Circle” to its owned and operated platforms, and launched a new show, “Go There” on Facebook Watch.

“Anderson Cooper Full Circle” is available to live stream daily at 5pm ET and on demand at CNN.com/FullCircle and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android. The show can also be viewed on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone, and iPad, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV). It will continue to be separate, but complementary, to Cooper’s “AC360” that airs on CNN linear television weekdays at 8pm ET.

Press Contacts:

Garrett Cowan

Garrett.cowan@CNN.com

Shimrit Sheetrit

Shimrit.Sheetrit@CNN.com