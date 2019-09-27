Sopranos & Goodfellas Star Lorraine Bracco Hosts New HLN Original Series

THE DEAD WIVES CLUB PREMIERING SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20, 8 PM ET

Series Premiere, Natalie Wood, To Air in Special 90 Minute Episode

When a wife is found murdered, the primary suspect is often her husband. However, the killer is sometimes proven to be an intruder, a stranger, a secret lover or even the woman’s own child. Sometimes a killer is never found. HLN’s new six-episode series The Dead Wives Club profiles such murder cases.

Lorraine Bracco, widely-acclaimed for her role as psychiatrist Dr. Jennifer Melfi on HBO’s hit series, The Sopranos, hosts HLN’s newest Original Series The Dead Wives Club. Bracco is an Academy Award nominee for her performance as a mobster’s wife in Martin Scorsese’s GoodFellas. Additionally, Bracco is also an author of a best-selling memoir, On the Couch and a diet and nutrition book, To the Fullest. In addition to film and television, Bracco starred on Broadway as Mrs. Robinson in Terry Johnson’s adaptation of The Graduate. She currently stars in the much-lauded BBC comedy Jerk and the upcoming The Birthday Cake, opposite Val Kilmer, Ewan McGregor, and Shiloh Fernandez.

The Dead Wives Club is an HLN Original Series and part of the network’s internally developed programming dedicated to true crime, mysteries, and investigations. Nancy Duffy, Vice President of Program Development for CNN, is the Executive Producer of the series.

The Dead Wives Club will also stream live for subscribers via CNNgo (at CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV) and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android.

Ahead of the linear premiere, starting on October 11, the episode “Vendetta” will be available on demand to subscribers via cable/satellite systems. Other episodes will be available on demand the day after their broadcast premiere via cable/satellite systems.

The Dead Wives Club premieres October 20 at 8pmET on HLN. The series premieres with a special 90-minute episode on actress Natalie Wood.

Episode descriptions and premiere dates:

The Mysterious Death of Natalie Wood (October 20)

How could leading lady Natalie Wood disappear from a boat in the middle of the night without anyone on board noticing? That’s what happened back in 1981, when Wood was on a weekend getaway with her husband, television legend Robert Wagner, and her co-star at the time, Christopher Walken. When Natalie’s body was found floating in a cove nearby, the case was ruled an accident: she was drunk and fell overboard – and most everyone moved on. Everyone except Dennis Davern, the deck hand who says he witnessed a far different version of events that night. Years later he says he had never previously told the complete story, and things shifted dramatically and today, we have new eyes, new witnesses and changing stories – getting us a little closer to understanding just how Natalie Wood died that cold Thanksgiving weekend.

“The Carjacking” (October 27)

Charles Stuart called police with a desperate plea. He and his pregnant wife, Carol, had been attacked on their way home from a birthing class in Boston. As police rush to their aid, Stuart tells them they were carjacked, robbed, and shot. Carol doesn’t survive, nor does their unborn baby, Christopher. This episode follows the incredible three-month manhunt and investigation to find Carol and Christopher’s killer. The story’s shocking twists and turns would leave the city shaken for decades.

My Wife is Missing (November 3)

Arkansas realtor Beverly Carter vanished without a trace. Her husband told police he found her car parked in the driveway of a house she was showing, with her purse still inside the vehicle. What happened to Beverly? Police launch a massive search. But when her body is discovered in a shallow grave with her head wrapped in a “mask of duct tape, “suspicion turns toward her husband.

Cold Case Shocker (November 10)

Newlywed Sherri Rasmussen was found shot to death inside her Van Nuys, California home. For more than two decades, police pursued the theory that she was killed in a burglary gone wrong, until DNA evidence pointed to a shocking suspect with a very personal motive.

The Bookie’s Wife (November 17)

Doris Angleton, a Houston socialite, is found shot to death on her kitchen floor, while her husband Bob was coaching their twin daughters’ soft ball game. From there, nothing makes sense about her violent death, as Doris had no enemies, but investigators keep digging for the truth and hoping for justice. It’s a riveting story that twists and turns with undercover informants, international fugitives, double jeopardy, secret audio tapes, sibling rivalry, death threats, suicide, extradition and secret lives.

Vendetta (November 24)

Sara Raras was a 35-year-old statistician who used her brilliant mind to calculate risk for a living at the National Security Agency in Fort Meade, MD. But this new mother could never have predicted the events that led to her haunting murder. Sara was home alone, studying for an advanced degree, when someone bypassed her alarm system and brutally attacked her. Howard County detectives immediately zeroed in on Sara’s estranged husband, with whom she was going through a contentious divorce and battling for custody of their 1-year-old son. But after DNA evidence ruled him out, the case stalled, and then turned cold for months. And just when Sara’s heartbroken family was losing hope the killer would ever be caught, a phone call out-of-the-blue broke the case wide open, revealing the shocking mastermind behind the murder of Sara Raras.

About HLN Original Series

Amy Entelis, Executive Vice President of Talent and Content Development, CNN Worldwide, oversees CNN Original Series and HLN Original Series. Nancy Duffy, Vice President of Program Development for CNN, supervises production of internally-produced HLN Original Series.

About HLN

HLN features live coverage of national, regional, lifestyle, and entertainment stories in a fast-paced approachable tone with expert-led, personality driven hosts by day. Later in the schedule, the network presents original and acquired series focusing on true crime, mysteries and investigations. HLN is a CNN Worldwide network, reaching more than 90 million households in the U.S.

