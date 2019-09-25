CNN Wins Five News & Documentary Emmy(R) Awards

CNN won five News and Documentary Emmy® Awards at the 40th Annual News and Documentary Emmy® Awards held last night in New York. CNN’s diverse awards encompass news programming and interviews, CNN International, CNN Marketing, CNN Films and Great Big Story:

Outstanding News Discussion and Analysis

Anderson Cooper 360 for Finding Hope: Battling America’s Suicide Crisis

Outstanding Live Interview

Amanpour for Christiane Amanpour’s interview with Archbishop of New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan

Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Report

Great Big Story for Art and Soul

Outstanding Nature Documentary

CNN Films for Trophy

Outstanding Promotional Announcement

CNN Original Series for The History of Comedy Season 2 Campaign

In addition to these five News and Documentary Emmy® Awards, CNN Original Series Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown and United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell, and CNN Films RBG won five combined Primetime Emmy Awards®. And CNN en Español’s Alejandra Oraa won a Daytime Emmy Award® for Outstanding Daytime Talent in a Spanish Language Program.

###

