CNN Wins Five News & Documentary Emmy(R) Awards
CNN won five News and Documentary Emmy® Awards at the 40th Annual News and Documentary Emmy® Awards held last night in New York. CNN’s diverse awards encompass news programming and interviews, CNN International, CNN Marketing, CNN Films and Great Big Story:
Outstanding News Discussion and Analysis
Anderson Cooper 360 for Finding Hope: Battling America’s Suicide Crisis
Outstanding Live Interview
Amanpour for Christiane Amanpour’s interview with Archbishop of New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan
Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Report
Great Big Story for Art and Soul
Outstanding Nature Documentary
CNN Films for Trophy
Outstanding Promotional Announcement
CNN Original Series for The History of Comedy Season 2 Campaign
In addition to these five News and Documentary Emmy® Awards, CNN Original Series Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown and United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell, and CNN Films RBG won five combined Primetime Emmy Awards®. And CNN en Español’s Alejandra Oraa won a Daytime Emmy Award® for Outstanding Daytime Talent in a Spanish Language Program.
