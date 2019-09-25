20 Leaders. 20 Big Bets. CNN Business Presents New 2019 “Risk Takers” List

CNN Business announced the second installment of “Risk Takers,” a list of the leaders making the boldest bets in business who are changing their industries—and the future.

Risk Takers is a CNN Business special feature that spotlights leaders across sectors who made big bets designed to push global business forward.

CNN Business editors and reporters identified 20 leaders who are tackling the world’s biggest problems, charting a new course forward and demanding cultural change. The leaders listed below will be featured over the course of several weeks across CNN Business platforms with exclusive video interviews and articles.

Meredith Whittaker and Claire Stapleton, Ex-Googlers

Richard Branson, Virgin Atlantic

Tom Szaky, Terracycle

Marion Gross, McDonald’s

Lisa Su, Advanced Micro Devices

Carolyn Tastad, Procter & Gamble

Meg Whitman and Jeffrey Katzenberg, Quibi

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Paytm

Dawn Ostroff, Spotify

José Andrés, Mercado Little Spain

Stephanie Linnartz, Marriott

Ted Sarandos, Netflix

Rich Barton, Zillow

Justin Whitmore, Tyson Foods

Bog Iger, Disney

Vicki Hollub, Occidental Petroleum

Whitney Wolfe Herd, Bumble

David Vélez, Nubank

Maarten Wetselaar, Shell

David Marcus, Facebook

See more at https://www.cnn.com/interactive/2019/business/risk-takers/#/