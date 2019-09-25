20 Leaders. 20 Big Bets. CNN Business Presents New 2019 “Risk Takers” List
CNN Business announced the second installment of “Risk Takers,” a list of the leaders making the boldest bets in business who are changing their industries—and the future.
Risk Takers is a CNN Business special feature that spotlights leaders across sectors who made big bets designed to push global business forward.
CNN Business editors and reporters identified 20 leaders who are tackling the world’s biggest problems, charting a new course forward and demanding cultural change. The leaders listed below will be featured over the course of several weeks across CNN Business platforms with exclusive video interviews and articles.
Meredith Whittaker and Claire Stapleton, Ex-Googlers
Richard Branson, Virgin Atlantic
Tom Szaky, Terracycle
Marion Gross, McDonald’s
Lisa Su, Advanced Micro Devices
Carolyn Tastad, Procter & Gamble
Meg Whitman and Jeffrey Katzenberg, Quibi
Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Paytm
Dawn Ostroff, Spotify
José Andrés, Mercado Little Spain
Stephanie Linnartz, Marriott
Ted Sarandos, Netflix
Rich Barton, Zillow
Justin Whitmore, Tyson Foods
Bog Iger, Disney
Vicki Hollub, Occidental Petroleum
Whitney Wolfe Herd, Bumble
David Vélez, Nubank
Maarten Wetselaar, Shell
David Marcus, Facebook
See more at https://www.cnn.com/interactive/2019/business/risk-takers/#/