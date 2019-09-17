CNN continued to lead and grow its mobile audience in August with 122 million mobile unique visitors – 36 million more mobile users than second-place Washington Post and 40 million more than third-place Fox News.

Source: Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Custom-Defined List, Total Mobile Persons 13+, August 2019, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018. Biggest month ever claim is based on Persons 18+ prior to January 2017 and Persons 13+ after.

#1 IN MULTIPLATFORM VIDEO STARTS

CNN’s leading streak in video continued again in July 2019 with 491 million multiplatform video starts, generating 169 million more video starts than its nearest competitor Yahoo News.

CNN.COM*: 491 Million Multiplatform Video Starts

Yahoo News – 322 million video starts FoxNews.com – 309 million video starts ABCNews.com Sites – 154 million video starts MSN News – 146 million video starts DailyMail.co.uk – 103 million video starts



Source: Comscore Video Metrix®, Custom-Defined List, Total Audience – Desktop Persons 2+ and Total Mobile Persons 18+ and OTT Persons 2+, July 2019, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018. (July data is the most current available)

#1 IN MILLENNIAL REACH

Continuing to reach a younger audience than any other digital news competitor, CNN ranked as the #1 news outlet in Millennial unique multiplatform visitors (between the ages of 18-34) with 36 million in August 2019.

CNN.COM*: 36 Million Millennial Unique Multiplatform Visitors

DailyMail.co.uk – 29 million millennial unique visitors The New York Times Brand – 26 million millennial unique visitors WashingtonPost.com – 25 million millennial unique visitors NBCNews.com – 20 million millennial unique visitors FoxNews.com – 19 million millennial unique visitors



Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Digital Audience Persons 18-34, August 2019, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018.

#1 POLITICAL NEWS SOURCE

As the 2020 campaign continued in August 2019, CNN continued to rank as the #1 online political news destination for the month with 45 million multiplatform unique visitors, 39 million mobile unique visitors and 56 million desktop video starts. CNN Politics has remained the #1 online political news outlet since August 2015 when the first person declared their candidacy for president in the 2016 race.

CNN Politics: 45 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors

TheHill.com – 28 million unique visitors Politico.com – 27 million unique visitors Fox News Politics – 19 million unique visitors WashingtonExaminer.com – 12 million unique visitors MSNBC TV – 11 million unique visitors



Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, New/Information – Politics, Total Digital Audience – Desktop 2+ and Total Mobile 13+, August 2019, U.S.; Comscore Video Metrix®, CNN Politics, Total Audience – Desktop 2+, August 2019, U.S. CNN Politics has been #1 in the competitive rank in video and multiplatform views since August 2015. #1 claim is based on Persons 18+ prior to January 2017 and Persons 13+ after. #1 IN SOCIAL MEDIA

CNN has ranked as the number one social news outlet in the US for more than six years with more fans and followers than any other competitor. #1 U.S. news brand on Facebook with 49.0 million Facebook fans across CNN’s main accounts

#1 most followed news brand on Twitter with 98.2 million followers across CNN’s main accounts @CNNBRK alone had 11.8 million more Twitter followers than the leading competitive flagship account (The New York Times – 43.9 mm followers) and 37.2 million more than Fox News (18.4 mm followers)

#1 most followed US news brand on Instagram with 8.2 million followers

Sources: Shareablee, August 2019. Brands included in comparison are CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, The New York Times, HuffPost, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, BBC News (UK), BuzzFeed, ABC News, NPR, Mashable, The Daily Mail, NowThis, AJ+, Al Jazeera English, NBC News, CBS News, HLN, and Yahoo News. Facebook main accounts for CNN are CNN and CNN International. Twitter main accounts for CNN are @CNN and @CNNBRK. Instagram for CNN includes flagship account only. Historical record begins January 2013.

###

Press Contact: Emily.Kuhn@CNN.com