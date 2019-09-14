CNN Wins Five Awards in 71st Primetime Creative Arts Emmy® Competition

‍Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown Wins Its 6th Emmy® for Outstanding Informational Series and 2nd Consecutive Award for Outstanding Writing for a Non-Fiction Program

United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell Secures 3rd Consecutive Win for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program & First Emmy® for Outstanding Picture Editing for Unstructured Reality Program

CNN Films RBG Wins Emmy® for Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

Los Angeles – September 14, 2019 — The CNN Original Series’Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown, and United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell were each honored with two awards, and CNN FilmsRBG won a top documentary prize in the 71st Primetime Creative Arts Emmy® Awards ceremony. The presentation took place on Saturday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown was presented awards for episodes that aired in its 12th and final season. The series received its 6th Emmy® for Outstanding Informational Series, and its 2nd consecutive award in the Outstanding Writing for a Non-Fiction program category. The series has now won a total of 13 Emmys®.

United Shades with W. Kamau Bellwon its 3rd consecutive Emmy ® in the Unstructured Reality category and had its first win for Outstanding Picture Editing for a Non-Fiction Program.

CNN Films RBG was awarded the Emmy® for Exceptional Merit in Documentary filmmaking.

Following are the Emmy® Awards won by CNN Original Series and CNN Films:

Outstanding Informational Series or Special

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown

Anthony Bourdain, Christopher Collins, Lydia Tenaglia, Sandra Zweig, Amy Entelis, Lizzie Fox,executive producers; Jared Andrukanis, co-executive producer; Michael Steed, Jonathan Cianfrani, producers

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell

Kamau Bell, Jimmy Fox, Gregory J. Lipstone,Layla Smith, Tim Pastore, Justin Yungfleisch, Amy Entelis, Lizzie Fox, executive producers; Lauren Thompson, co-executive producer; David E.J. Berger, Dwayne Kennedy, Geraldine L. Porras, supervising producers

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program –

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown (Kenya episode)

Anthony Bourdain, writer

Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program

United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell – Hmong Americans And The Secret War

Alessandro Soares, Editor

Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

RBG

Julie Cohen, produced by

Betsy West, produced by

Amy Entelis, executive producer

Courtney Sexton, executive producer

# # #