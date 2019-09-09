CNN International Programming Highlights – September

This month’s programming highlights on CNN International, including shows such as: Modern Explorers, Call to Earth – Ted Turner: Captain Planet and Innovative Cities.

Business Traveller

This month’s Business Traveller explores the future of flight in Europe. Host Richard Quest is joined by Johan Lundgren of easyJet, Michael O’Leary of Ryanair, Carsten Spohr of Lufthansa and Willie Walsh from IAG to discuss the continent’s congested skies and proposed environmental taxes.

Richard Quest also speaks to consumer experience and technology expert Laila Pawlak of Singularity University to find out what she believes the future of flight will look like.

Meanwhile, Anna Stewart experiences immersive art at altitude on board Lufthansa’s Flying Lab from Frankfurt to Austin, which aims to transport the boardroom to the skies. And in Copenhagen, CNN visits the airport’s oldest and newest terminals to explore how the journey from check in to take off has evolved over the last 80 years.

Vital Signs with Dr. Sanjay Gupta

On this month’s Vital Signs, Dr. Sanjay Gupta visits Bhutan. High in the Himalayas, Bhutan is a country unlike any other, where tradition reigns supreme, and where their leader is letting medicine be his guide.

Dr. Lotay Tshering is a practicing surgeon, who also happens to be the country’s third democratically-elected prime minister, putting healthcare at the centre of a government best known for measuring its wealth in terms of happiness, not money. Vital Signs spends a week with Dr. Lotay in one of the most stunning countries on earth for a special look at a place long hidden from view and now in the steady hands of a surgeon.

Culinary Journeys: Sake

Brewed for centuries, sake has been part of Japan’s traditional culinary identity. Globally, diners may have only experienced this rice-based beverage with Japanese food, but now chefs around the world are starting to challenge this norm by pairing it with unexpected and exciting new cuisines.

CNN’s Culinary Journeys explores the world of sake by speaking to the people who are passionate about showcasing its versatility and celebrating its nuanced flavours.

Follow That Start-Up – Dubai

Follow That Start-Up spotlights some of the stand-out entrepreneurs in Dubai’s burgeoning tech start-up scene.

Start-ups play a significant role in the evolution of any city and Dubai is hoping that its start-up scene will transform it into an innovation hub. Long known as a popular destination for both holidaymakers and businessmen, Dubai today is positioning itself as the hub for the global entrepreneur.

From the young start-up seeking support from government institutions to accelerators making it on their own, this show shines the spotlight on Dubai’s wider start-up ecosystem, the support and finance available, the trade fairs and opportunities, the personal challenges and the stories of success and failure.

Innovative Cities

More than half of the world’s population currently lives in urban areas. But as our planet’s major cities become denser and more populated, our supply of natural resources is being stretched to the limit. From the air we breathe to the water we drink and the food we eat, our demand for these necessities shows no sign of slowing down. This month, CNN’s Innovative Cities explores how innovative new technology is giving new life to these daily essentials – travelling to three major cities around the globe to see how they face these challenges.

In Singapore, a super-material is being used to recycle industrial water waste, while in London, a zero-emission hydrogen-powered vehicle is being taken out for a spin. And in San Francisco, a new form of meat is being grown in a lab.

Modern Explorers

Modern Explorers travels to remote and fragile parts of the planet for a unique insight into the role of today’s modern breed of explorers, who use their first-hand knowledge to report from and raise awareness of threatened environments.

This episode meets British adventurer, environmentalist and ecological entrepreneur David De Rothschild. As the youngest British person to ever reach both geographical poles, De Rothschild has been at the forefront of the sustainability movement with a mission to get people back in tune with nature.

Ten years on from his much-publicised 8,000 mile voyage across the Pacific on a ship constructed with plastic bottles, CNN accompanies De Rothschild as he reinforces the environmental philosophy of his Lost Explorer business on two key ocean projects – the biggest ever census of coral bleach damage to The Great Barrier Reef in Australia and a project tagging endangered manta rays off the coast of Indonesia.

Call to Earth – Ted Turner: Captain Planet

Long before the words “climate change” were part of our everyday vocabulary, Ted Turner was sounding the alarm. Over the course of this hour-long CNN special hosted by Dr. Sanjay Gupta, those who know Ted and his environmental work best – from Al Gore, Jane Fonda, and Bill Gates; to his own family and Ted himself – will paint the picture of a Ted Turner often lost in the headlines, but no less important.