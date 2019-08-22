CNN Films Premieres ‘HALSTON’ for Television on Sunday, August 25 at 9:00pm EDT and PDT

Trailer: https://f.io/1W7Zv44E

‘HALSTON,’ directed by Frédéric Tcheng (‘Dior and I’), explores the life and extraordinary achievements of the legendary design icon, Roy Halston Frowick. The film will premiere for CNN Films on Sunday, August 25, at 9:00pm and 11:00pm Eastern and Pacific on CNN.

Iowa-born Halston swiftly established himself first as an in-demand milliner, even designing First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy’s iconic pillbox hat, and later, swiftly rising to his own iconic status, designing couture, ready-to-wear, fragrances, accessories, and even uniforms, and housewares. He believed chic, sleek style should be as accessible to everyday women as it was to the society mavens that visited his couture salons; his design deal with JCPenney shocked the industry as the first of its kind.

Tcheng’s elegantly constructed story recounts the business mystery central to the legend of Halston’s career: how did such a successful designer lose his empire? Tcheng cast Tavi Gevinson to ‘investigate’ and her scenes are deftly woven with interviews with those who knew Halston best: his beloved niece Lesley Frowick, close friends Liza Minnelli, Joel Schumacher, Elsa Peretti, and Marisa Berenson; business associates; and, ‘the Halstonettes,’ model-muse-friends Karen Bjornson, Alva Chinn, Pat Cleveland, and Chris Royer to add insights to Halston’s persona.

Celebrated jazz bass player Stanley Clarke has recorded his beautiful original film score. ‘HALSTON – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack’ is now available via Node Records

‘HALSTON’ will encore on CNN on Saturday, August 31 at 9:00pm and Sunday, September 1 at 2:00am. Both times Eastern. During Sunday’s broadcast premiere, ‘HALSTON’ will stream live for subscribers via CNNgo (www.CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for AppleTV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TV, and Android TV) and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android. Beginning Monday, August 26, ‘HALSTON’ will be available on demand via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms, and CNN mobile apps. ‘HALSTON’ premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, and in addition to Tcheng, is produced with Roland Ballester, Stephanie Levy, and James Paul Dallas. ‘HALSTON’ is executive produced by CNN Films.

