CNN Records Largest Digital Audience Ever in July

Remains #1 in Audience, Mobile, Video, Millennials, Politics and Social

Biggest Month on Record for Mobile Unique Visitors

50th Month on Top for Digital Video

CNN came in again as the #1 digital news outlet in July 2019 in the key categories of multiplatform unique visitors, mobile unique visitors, multiplatform video starts (June), millennial unique visitors, social audience and political unique visitors.

CNN’s July 2019 digital audience was the largest in history. July also came in as CNN’s best month on record for multiplatform and mobile unique visitors, besting the previous best month on record – November 2016 for multiplatform unique visitors and June 2019 for mobile unique visitors.

#1 IN MULTIPLATFORM VISITORS

Topping all competitors across the board, CNN saw an audience size of 140 million unique multiplatform visitors domestically for July 2019, which was 32 million more unique visitors than second place Fox News. July 2019 also marked CNN’s 26th month in a row of an audience of more than 100 million unique visitors.

CNN.COM*: 140 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors

FoxNews.com – 108 million unique visitors

WashingtonPost.com – 90.5 million unique visitors

The New York Times Brand – 89.8 million unique visitors

NBCNews.com – 81 million unique visitors

USAToday.com – 72 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Total Digital Audience – Desktop Persons 2+ and Total Mobile Persons 13+, July 2019, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018. Biggest month ever claim is based on Persons 18+ prior to January 2017 and Persons 13+ after.

#1 IN MULTIPLATFORM VIDEO STARTS

Marking the 50th straight month as #1 in digital video, CNN saw 439 million multiplatform video starts in June 2019, generating 174 million more video starts than its nearest competitor.

CNN.COM*: 439 Million Multiplatform Video Starts

Yahoo News – 265 million video starts

FoxNews.com– 230 million video starts

ABCNews.com Sites – 143 million video starts

MSN News – 135 million video starts

Dailymail.co.uk – 102 million video starts

Source: Comscore Video Metrix®, Custom-Defined List, Total Audience – Desktop Persons 2+ and Total Mobile Persons 18+ and OTT Persons 2+, June 2019, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018. (June data is the most current available)

#1 IN MOBILE UNIQUE VISITORS

CNN saw its largest mobile audience on record in July 2019 with 123 million mobile unique visitors – 32 million more mobile users than second-place Fox News and 45 million more than third-place The New York Times.

CNN.COM*: 123 Million Mobile Unique Visitors

FoxNews.com – 91 million unique visitors

The New York Times Brand – 78.1 million unique visitors

WashingtonPost.com – 77.7 million unique visitors

NBCNews.com – 73 million unique visitors

DailyMail.co.uk – 67 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Custom-Defined List, Total Mobile Persons 13+, July 2019, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018. Biggest month ever claim is based on Persons 18+ prior to January 2017 and Persons 13+ after.

#1 IN MILLENNIAL REACH

Continuing to reach a younger audience than any other digital news competitor, CNN ranked as the #1 news outlet in Millennial unique multiplatform visitors (between the ages of 18-34) with 36 million in July 2019.

CNN.COM*: 36 Million Millennial Unique Multiplatform Visitors

DailyMail.co.uk – 30 million millennial unique visitors

WashingtonPost.com – 23.2 million millennial unique visitors

The New York Times Brand – 22.9 million millennial unique visitors

NBCNews.com – 22 million millennial unique visitors

FoxNews.com – 21 million millennial unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Digital Audience Persons 18-34, July 2019, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018.

#1 POLITICAL NEWS SOURCE

CNN Politics led the online political news space in July 2019, capturing the attention of the world during CNN’s Democratic Debates in Detroit, and continuing to rank as the #1 online political news destination for the month overall with 49 million multiplatform unique visitors, 43 million mobile unique visitors and 57 million desktop video starts. CNN Politics has remained the #1 online political news outlet since July 2015 when the first person declared their candidacy for president in the 2016 race.

CNN Politics: 49 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors

TheHill.com – 31 million unique visitors

Politico.com – 26 million unique visitors

Fox News Politics – 25 million unique visitors

NBCNews.com Politics – 13 million unique visitors

MSNBC TV – 11 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, New/Information – Politics, Total Digital Audience – Desktop 2+ and Total Mobile 13+, July 2019, U.S.; Comscore Video Metrix®, CNN Politics, Total Audience – Desktop 2+, July 2019, U.S. CNN Politics has been #1 in the competitive rank in video and multiplatform views since July 2015. #1 claim is based on Persons 18+ prior to January 2017 and Persons 13+ after.

#1 SOCIAL MEDIA IN JULY

CNN has ranked as the number one social news outlet in the US for more than six years with more fans and followers than any other competitor.

#1 U.S. news brand on Facebook with 48.9 million Facebook fans across CNN’s main accounts

#1 most followed news brand on Twitter with 97.8 million followers across CNN’s main accounts @CNNBRK alone had 11.8 million more Twitter followers than the leading competitive flagship account (The New York Times – 43.7 mm followers) and 37 million more than Fox News (18.5 mm followers)

#1 most followed US news brand on Instagram with 7.9 million followers

Sources: Shareablee, July 2019. Brands included in comparison are CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, The New York Times, HuffPost, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, BBC News(UK), BuzzFeed, ABC News, NPR, Mashable, The Daily Mail, NowThis, AJ+, Al Jazeera English, NBC News, CBS News, HLN, and Yahoo News. Facebook main accounts for CNN are CNN and CNN International. Twitter main accounts for CNN are @CNN and @CNNBRK. Instagram for CNN includes flagship account only. Historical record begins January 2013.

###

Press Contact:

Emily.Kuhn@CNN.com