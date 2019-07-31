8.7 Million Television Viewers and 2.8 Million Digital Live Streams for First Night of CNN’s Detroit Democratic Debates

Last night, 8.693 million total viewers watched the CNN (+CNN en Español) Democratic Debate live from Detroit, Michigan according to Nielsen Fast National data. Among adults 25-54, 2.529 million watched. This is CNN’s second highest Democratic debate on record (Las Vegas, October 2015).

CNN digital’s live stream of the first night of the CNN Democratic Debates saw 2.8 million live starts on CNN’s owned platforms (the debate streamed exclusively on CNN.com, Edition.CNN.com, CNNgo OTT apps and mobile apps for iOS and Android. CNN’s debate was not live streamed on social properties). It was the second highest CNN Democratic primary debate day ever for live streams, in the top 10 of all events for 2018/2019, and it peaked at 708K concurrent streams at 9:35pm. Viewers spent an average of 75 minutes watching the night digitally, placing it among the top debates ever for watch time and translating CNN digital’s average debate audience to a TV equivalent of 516k P2+. On debate day, CNN Digital also saw more than 25 million unique multiplatform visitors and 19 million total video starts across desktop, mobile and OTT devices.

Across all three CNN platforms (CNN television, CNN en Español, CNN digital) there was a total P2+ average audience of 9.209 million during last night’s CNN’s Democratic Debate.

During prime time last night (8-11pm), CNN easily ranked #1 in cable news with 7.967 million viewers and 2.304 among adults 25-54.

(Of note: NBC’s first night of their June debate aired on both broadcast television (NBC 8.675 million, Telemundo 720k) and cable news (MSNBC 5.873 million).

CNN’s two-hour debate (8:25-10:25pm) was moderated by CNN’s Dana Bash, Chief Political correspondent; Don Lemon, anchor CNN Tonight, and Jake Tapper, anchor The Lead and State of the Union and Chief Washington correspondent.

Tuesday’s debate included the following 10 candidates: Gov. Steve Bullock (MT), Mayor Pete Buttigieg (South Bend, IN); former Rep. John Delaney (MD); former Gov. John Hickenlooper (CO); Sen. Amy Klobuchar (MN); former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (TX); Rep. Tim Ryan (OH); Sen. Bernie Sanders (VT); Sen. Elizabeth Warren (MA); and author Marianne Williamson.

The second of the two-night debate will air tonight with the following 10 candidates: Sen. Michael Bennet (CO); former Vice President Joe Biden; Sen. Cory Booker (NJ); former HUD Secretary Julián Castro; Mayor Bill de Blasio (New York City); Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (HI); Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (NY); Sen. Kamala Harris (CA); Gov. Jay Inslee (WA); and entrepreneur Andrew Yang. And will be moderated by Bash, Lemon and Tapper.

