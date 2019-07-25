CNN Nominated For 23 News & Documentary Emmy® Awards

CNN received 23 nominations for the 40thAnnual News and Documentary Emmy® Awards, announced today. CNN’s diverse nominations encompass news programming and interviews, Original Series, Films and specials. Also included are nominations for CNN International, CNN Digital, CNN en Español and Great Big Story:

Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in a Newscast

CNN Newsroom for CNN New York Bomb Evacuation

Outstanding Investigative Report in a Newscast

Anderson Cooper 360 for Undercover with Nigeria’s Pushermen

Connect the World with Becky Anderson for Yemen Air Strikes: Made in America

Outstanding Breaking News Coverage

CNN International for Genoa Bridge Collapse

CNN International for Yemen School Bus Bombing

Outstanding News Special

CNN for Parkland Town Hall

CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute

Outstanding News Discussion and Analysis

Anderson Cooper 360 for Finding Hope: Battling America’s Suicide Crisis

Fareed Zakaria GPS for Fareed Zakaria on the Rise of Populism and the Fall of the Post-War Order

Outstanding Live Interview

Amanpour for Christiane Amanpour’s interview with Archbishop of New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan

State of the Union for Jake Tapper’s interview with Sheriff Scott Israel

Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Report

CNN Special Report for Deadly Haze: Inside the Fraternity Crisis

Great Big Story for Art and Soul

Outstanding Business, Consumer or Economic Report

CNN Investigates for Uber Sexual Assault

Hala Gorani Tonight for Is Your Electric Car Ethical? Child Labor in DRC Cobalt Mines

Outstanding Nature Documentary

CNN Films for Trophy

Best Story in a Newscast

Anderson Cooper 360 for The Parkland Diaries

Outstanding Investigative Journalism in Spanish

CNN en Español for Chapecoense: Las claves oscuras del siniestro

Outstanding Feature Story in Spanish

CNN en Español for Atrapados en el Silencio

Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction

CNN Digital for Destroyed

Outstanding Lighting Direction and Scenic Design

CNN Original Series for Pope: The Most Powerful Man in History

The Van Jones Show

Outstanding Promotional Announcement

CNN Original Series for The History of ComedySeason 2 Campaign

In addition to these 23 News and Documentary Emmy® Award nominations, CNN Original Series Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknownand United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell, and CNN Films’ RBG, Three Identical Strangers andLove, Gildahave been nominated for a combined 17 Primetime Emmy Award® nominations. And CNN en Español’s Alejandra Oraa won a Daytime Emmy Award® for Outstanding Daytime Talent in a Spanish Language Program.

