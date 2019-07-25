CNN Nominated For 23 News & Documentary Emmy® Awards
CNN received 23 nominations for the 40thAnnual News and Documentary Emmy® Awards, announced today. CNN’s diverse nominations encompass news programming and interviews, Original Series, Films and specials. Also included are nominations for CNN International, CNN Digital, CNN en Español and Great Big Story:
Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in a Newscast
CNN Newsroom for CNN New York Bomb Evacuation
Outstanding Investigative Report in a Newscast
Anderson Cooper 360 for Undercover with Nigeria’s Pushermen
Connect the World with Becky Anderson for Yemen Air Strikes: Made in America
Outstanding Breaking News Coverage
CNN International for Genoa Bridge Collapse
CNN International for Yemen School Bus Bombing
Outstanding News Special
CNN for Parkland Town Hall
CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute
Outstanding News Discussion and Analysis
Anderson Cooper 360 for Finding Hope: Battling America’s Suicide Crisis
Fareed Zakaria GPS for Fareed Zakaria on the Rise of Populism and the Fall of the Post-War Order
Outstanding Live Interview
Amanpour for Christiane Amanpour’s interview with Archbishop of New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan
State of the Union for Jake Tapper’s interview with Sheriff Scott Israel
Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Report
CNN Special Report for Deadly Haze: Inside the Fraternity Crisis
Great Big Story for Art and Soul
Outstanding Business, Consumer or Economic Report
CNN Investigates for Uber Sexual Assault
Hala Gorani Tonight for Is Your Electric Car Ethical? Child Labor in DRC Cobalt Mines
Outstanding Nature Documentary
CNN Films for Trophy
Best Story in a Newscast
Anderson Cooper 360 for The Parkland Diaries
Outstanding Investigative Journalism in Spanish
CNN en Español for Chapecoense: Las claves oscuras del siniestro
Outstanding Feature Story in Spanish
CNN en Español for Atrapados en el Silencio
Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction
CNN Digital for Destroyed
Outstanding Lighting Direction and Scenic Design
CNN Original Series for Pope: The Most Powerful Man in History
The Van Jones Show
Outstanding Promotional Announcement
CNN Original Series for The History of ComedySeason 2 Campaign
In addition to these 23 News and Documentary Emmy® Award nominations, CNN Original Series Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknownand United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell, and CNN Films’ RBG, Three Identical Strangers andLove, Gildahave been nominated for a combined 17 Primetime Emmy Award® nominations. And CNN en Español’s Alejandra Oraa won a Daytime Emmy Award® for Outstanding Daytime Talent in a Spanish Language Program.
###