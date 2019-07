CNN Honored with Record 17 Primetime Emmy® Nominations

CNN Films Earns Nine Nominations and CNN Original Series Receives Eight

NEW YORK – July 16, 2019 – CNN was honored with a record 17 Primetime Emmy® nominations, it was announced today by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

CNN Films earned nine Emmy® nominations – four for RBG, three for Three Identical Strangers and two for Love, Gilda. CNN Original Series earned eight Emmy® nominations – six for Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown and two for United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell.

The award winners will be announced at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards presentation on September 14th and September 15th at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The 2019 CNN Primetime Emmy® nominations are as follows:

Outstanding Informational Series or Special

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell

Outstanding Cinematography for Nonfiction Programming

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown – “Bhutan”

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown – “Kenya”

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown – “Lower East Side”

RBG

Three Identical Strangers

Outstanding Picture Editing for An Unstructured Reality Program

United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell – “Hmong Americans and the Secret War”

Outstanding Sound Editing for Nonfiction Programming

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown – “Far West Texas”

Outstanding Sound Mixing for Nonfiction Programming

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown – “Kenya”

Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

Three Identical Strangers

RBG

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

RBG

Three Identical Strangers

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Love, Gilda

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special

RBG

Love, Gilda

