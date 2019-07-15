CNN: #1 Digital News Destination in June

BEST MONTH ON RECORD IN MULTIPLATFORM AND MOBILE UNIQUE VISITORS

June 2019 marked yet another month for CNN ranking as the #1 digital news outlet in key categories, topping all competitors in multiplatform unique visitors, mobile unique visitors, multiplatform video starts (May), millennial unique visitors, social audience and political unique visitors.

This past month also marked the largest month on record for CNN for multiplatform and mobile unique visitors, besting the previous best month on record – May 2019. It was also CNN’s fourth consecutive month of growth.

#1 IN MULTIPLATFORM VISITORS

CNN’s audience size for June 2019 topped all competitors with 138 million unique multiplatform visitors domestically, 30 million more unique visitors than second place Fox News. June 2019 also marked CNN’s 25th month in a row of an audience of more than 100 million unique visitors.

CNN.COM*: 138 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors

• FoxNews.com – 108 million unique visitors

• WashingtonPost.com – 94 million unique visitors

• The New York Times Brand – 92 million unique visitors

• USAToday.com – 76 million unique visitors

• DailyMail.co.uk – 75 million unique visitors

#1 IN MULTIPLATFORM VIDEO STARTS

CNN continued its long streak at #1 in video with 483 million multiplatform video starts in May, making it the 49th straight month on top.

CNN.COM*: 483 Million Multiplatform Video Starts

• Yahoo News – 255 million video starts

• FoxNews.com – 237 million video starts

• DailyMail.co.uk – 165 million video starts

• MSN News – 141 million video starts

• ABCNews.com Sites – 123 million video starts

#1 IN MOBILE UNIQUE VISITORS

CNN saw its largest mobile audience on record in June 2019 with 122 million mobile unique visitors – 27 million more mobile users than second-place Fox News and 40 million more than third-place Washington Post.

CNN.COM*: 122 Million Mobile Unique Visitors

• FoxNews.com – 94 million unique visitors

• WashingtonPost.com – 81 million unique visitors

• The New York Times Brand – 80 million unique visitors

• DailyMail.co.uk – 71 million unique visitors

• NBCNews.com* – 67 million unique visitors

#1 IN MILLENNIAL REACH

Demonstrating a continued resonance with younger audiences, CNN also ranked as the #1 news outlet in Millennial unique multiplatform visitors (between the ages of 18-34) with 35 million in June 2019.

CNN.COM*: 35 Million Millennial Unique Multiplatform Visitors

• DailyMail.co.uk – 32 million millennial unique visitors

• WashingtonPost.com – 24 million millennial unique visitors

• The New York Times Brand – 23 million millennial unique visitors

• FoxNews.com – 21 million millennial unique visitors

• NBCNews.com*– 18 million millennial unique visitors

#1 POLITICAL NEWS SOURCE

Heading into CNN’s 2020 Democratic Debates later this month, CNN continued to retain the #1 online political news destination ranking with 49 million multiplatform unique visitors, 43 million mobile unique visitors and 59 million desktop video starts. CNN Politics has remained the #1 online political news outlet since June of 2015 when the first person declared their candidacy for president in the 2016 race.

CNN Politics: 49 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors

• TheHill.com – 32 million unique visitors

• Politico – 26.4 million unique visitors

• Fox News Politics – 26.2 million unique visitors

• NBCNews.com Politics – 12.5 million unique visitors

• MSNBC TV – 12.0 million unique visitors

#1 SOCIAL MEDIA IN JUNE

CNN has ranked as the number one social news outlet in the US with more fans and followers than any other competitor.

• #1 U.S. news brand on Facebook with 48.8 million Facebook fans across CNN’s main accounts

• #1 most followed news brand on Twitter with 97.4 million followers across CNN’s main accounts

o @CNNBRK alone had 11.8 million more Twitter followers than the leading competitive flagship account (The New York Times – 43.6 mm followers) and 36.9 million more than Fox News (18.5 mm followers)

• #1 most followed US news brand on Instagram with 7.7 million followers

