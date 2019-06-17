CNN Digital: #1 in Audience, Mobile, Video, Millennials, Politics & Social in May

Biggest Month Ever in Mobile Unique Visitors

CNN Digital remained the #1 digital news outlet in May 2019, after topping all competitors in the key categories of multiplatform unique visitors (127M), mobile unique visitors (110M), multiplatform video starts (474M), millennial unique visitors (35M), social audience and political unique visitors (43M).

May 2019 marked the largest month on record for CNN Digital for mobile unique visitors at 110M, and the 2-year point of an audience of more than 100M unique multiplatform visitors for CNN.

#1 IN MULTIPLATFORM VISITORS

CNN surpassed every competitor in audience size for May 2019 with 127 million unique multiplatform visitors domestically, 28 million more unique visitors than the nearest competitor Fox News. May 2019 also marked CNN’s 24th month in a row – or two years – of an audience of more than 100 million unique visitors.

CNN: 127 Million Unique Visitors

• FoxNews.com – 99 million unique visitors

• The New York Times Brand – 93 million unique visitors

• WashingtonPost.com – 85 million unique visitors

• Dailymail.co.uk – 73 million unique visitors

• NBCNews.com – 72 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Total Digital Audience, May 2019, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category.

#1 IN MULTIPLATFORM VIDEO STARTS

Continuing to dominate in digital video, in April 2019 CNN held its long streak at #1 with 474 million multiplatform video starts, making it the 48th straight month on top, and reaching nearly double of its nearest competitor.

CNN: 474 Million Multiplatform Video Starts

• Yahoo News – 270 million video starts

• FoxNews.com – 216 million video starts

• MSN News – 154 million video starts

• ABCNews.com Sites – 133 million video starts

• Dailymail.co.uk – 94 million video starts

Source: Comscore Video Metrix®, Custom-Defined List, Total Audience, April 2019, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. (April data is the most current available)

#1 IN MOBILE UNIQUE VISITORS

CNN saw it’s largest mobile audience on record in May 2019 with 110 million mobile unique visitors – 25 million more mobile users than second-place Fox News and 32 million more than third-place New York Times.

CNN: 110 Million Mobile Unique Visitors

• FoxNews.com – 85 million unique visitors

• The New York Times Brand – 78 million unique visitors

• WashingtonPost.com – 72 million unique visitors

• Dailymail.co.uk – 68 million unique visitors

• NBCNews.com – 64 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Custom-Defined List, Total Mobile, May 2019, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category.

#1 IN MILLENNIAL REACH

Demonstrating a continued resonance with younger audiences, CNN also ranked as the #1 news outlet in Millennial unique multiplatform visitors (between the ages of 18-34) with 35 million in May 2019.

CNN: 35 Million Millennial Unique Multiplatform Visitors

• Dailymail.co.uk – 34 million millennial unique visitors

• The New York Times Brand – 28 million millennial unique visitors

• WashingtonPost.com – 22 million millennial unique visitors

• FoxNews.com – 21.143 million millennial unique visitors

• NBCNews.com – 21.139 million millennial unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix®, Custom-Defined List, Digital Audience Persons 18-34, May 2019, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018.

#1 POLITICAL NEWS SOURCE

Heading into the 2020 Democratic Debates, CNN remains the #1 online political news destination for 4 years running with 43 million multiplatform unique visitors, 37 million mobile unique visitors and 67 million desktop video starts. CNN Politics has remained the #1 online political news outlet since May of 2015 when the first person declared their candidacy for president in the 2016 race.

CNN Politics: 43 Million Unique Visitors

• TheHill.com – 28 million unique visitors

• Politico.com – 25 million unique visitors

• Fox News Politics – 21 million unique visitors

• NBCNews.com Politics – 11 million unique visitors

• MSNBC TV – 10 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, New/Information – Politics, Total Digital Audience, May 2019, U.S.; Comscore Video Metrix®, CNN Politics, Total Audience, May 2019, U.S. CNN Politics has been #1 in the competitive rank in video and multiplatform views since May of 2015.

#1 SOCIAL MEDIA IN MAY

CNN has ranked as the number one social news outlet in the US for more than four years, with more fans and followers than any other competitor.

• #1 news brand on Facebook with 48.8 million Facebook fans across CNN’s main accounts

• #1 most followed news brand on Twitter with 97.1 million followers across CNN’s main accounts

o @CNNBRK alone had 11.8 million more Twitter followers than the leading competitive flagship account (The New York Times – 43.4 mm followers) and 36.7 million more than Fox News (18.5 mm followers)

• #1 most followed US news brand on Instagram with 7.5 million followers

Sources: Shareablee, May 2019. Brands included in comparison are CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, The New York Times, HuffPost, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, BBC News(UK), BuzzFeed, ABC News, NPR, Mashable, The Daily Mail, NowThis, AJ+, Al Jazeera English, NBC News, CBS News, HLN, and Yahoo News. Facebook main accounts for CNN are CNN and CNN International. Twitter main accounts for CNN are @CNN and @CNNBRK. Instagram for CNN includes flagship account only

