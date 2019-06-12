CNN Launching “Go There” Show on Facebook Watch

Following the successful first year of Anderson Cooper Full Circle on Facebook Watch, CNN is launching a new show on the platform – “Go There” – debuting in summer 2019 and airing exclusively on Facebook, Monday-Friday at 8pm EST.

Go There is a single topic daily news show built for the next generation of news junkies. This will feature CNN’s most recognizable talent and cover important topics like race and identity and highlight distinctive commentary. We’ll discuss, interview and highlight the cultural, political and economic challenges impacting our lives.

Built based on the learnings from Anderson Cooper Full Circle, which CNN is moving on platform to CNN’s mobile apps and web, Go There will center around reporter lead human interest stories shot on mobile devices.

“We were able to spend the last year on the Facebook Watch platform experimenting and getting to know the audience and what they are looking for. Anderson Cooper Full Circle could not have been more successful, and so we’re moving it to our own mobile properties, and testing something new this year with Facebook Watch,“ said Courtney Coupe, Vice President of Premium Video for CNN Digital. “Go There will focus on a single topic each day and tap into CNN’s unparalleled resources around the globe. From the field, we’ll have our correspondents tell stories directly from their mobile devices. We’re excited to see how our audiences respond.”

