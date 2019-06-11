CNN Introduces Interactive Mixed Media Spatial Storytelling on Magic Leap One

CNN Introduces Interactive Mixed Media Spatial Storytelling on Magic Leap One

Today, CNN introduced interactive mixed media spatial storytelling on Magic Leap One, expanding the power to “go there,” delivering a deeper, more captivating experience by combining the best of CNN’s award-winning video storytelling with compelling 3-D interactive elements, bringing stories to life in entirely new ways.

As part of CNN’s efforts in spatial storytelling, CNN is diving into the Thai cave rescue by combining a collection of CNN news coverage with interactive explainer elements. This interactive experience helps users understand first-hand how and why the kids became trapped and the challenges surrounding their rescue.

Key features of the Thai cave rescue spatial storytelling experience include the capability to explore the terrain of the cave, hover over the timeline and see an animation of the rescue process, plus the ability to go inside the cave to experience how narrow it was.

In addition to spatial storytelling, the CNN App on Magic Leap One features the ability for users to launch up to four TV screens, place them anywhere in their space, and resize the screens as they see fit.

Users are now able to access clips of the top, trending and world news, in addition to the original spatial storytelling features, without TV authentication.

Live TV from CNN, HLN and CNN International, CNN Original Series, and full news program replays are also available with TV authentication.

The CNN experience on Magic Leap is available to demo in AT&T stores nationwide.

