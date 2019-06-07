CNN Worldwide Named Global Excellence Marketing Team for 5th Consecutive Year at the Promax Awards 2019

For the fifth year in a row, CNN Worldwide was named Global Excellence Marketing Team of the Year last night at the Promax Awards 2019 Promax, the industry’s top prize for entertainment marketing.

The Global Excellence Awards honor the best work in all categories including on-air, online and on-the-go from across the globe. CNN also won gold for a wide range of strong creative spots, including the campaigns for Facts First and CNN Original Series.

