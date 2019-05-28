Caught on Camera! Eight-Episode HLN Original Series “Lies, Crimes & Video”, Premieres Saturday, June 8

Produced by HLN Investigations, Team Will Contribute Multi-Part Series And Breaking News Specials To HLN Programming Lineup

Link to trailer: https://bit.ly/2JZklEs

May 28, 2019 – There will be no hiding from the camera in the HLN Original Series Lies, Crimes & Video, premiering Saturday, June 8 at 8pm ET.

Produced by HLN Investigations, the team headed by veteran executive producer Elizabeth Yuskaitis will contribute long form series and breaking news specials to the programming lineup, it was announced by Stephanie Todd, Vice President, Programming, HLN.

The eight-part series Lies, Crimes & Video gives viewers an intimate look into

terrifying 911 calls, police interrogations, jail house recordings, body camera and surveillance video captured as part of a criminal investigation. This series features riveting stories that incorporate video evidence in criminal cases and shocking courtroom testimony. The lies, deceit and bad behavior are all caught on camera and presented in this candid true crime docu-series.

“Liz and her expert production team have a long, prolific news gathering history at HLN,” said Todd. “Veterans of such high-profile programs as Nancy Grace, Crime & Justice with Ashleigh Banfield and numerous specials, the HLN Investigations team will further fortify our network’s strength and leadership within the crime and investigations genre.”

Following are airdates and episode descriptions for Lies, Crimes & Video:

June 8, 2019 (series premiere) “Crazy, Sexy & Deadly” Shayna Hubers and Ryan Poston seemed like a match made in heaven, until he ends up dead in a pool of blood—shot in the face. Stunning interrogation tapes leave cops in disbelief and lead investigators to a surprising motive.

June 15, 2019 “Chained by a Serial Killer” Prominent realtor Todd Kohlhepp’s double life is exposed when police launch a dramatic rescue – all caught on body camera – of a young woman chained inside a shipping container on his property. But that’s not the only shocking surprise.

June 22, 2019 “Shopping with a Killer” 8-year-old Cherish Perrywinkle is lured out of a Walmart by a registered sex offender—but that’s just the beginning of a night of terror, all caught on camera.

June 29, 2019 “Murder in the Church” Missy Bevers was a mom-of-3 and a sought-out fitness instructor in her community. As she’s setting up for an early-morning workout class at the local church, surveillance cameras capture a disturbing series of images—her killer, lurking the halls.

July 6, 2019 “If Looks Could Kill” Model Tara Lambert hires a hitman to kill her husband’s ex and put her in a woodchipper—but what she didn’t know was that cameras were rolling.

July 13, 2019 “Killer Dad: Chris Watts Speaks” “Loving” father Chris Watts turns into one of the nation’s most notorious killers overnight. Secret videos document a series of chilling murders from start to finish—revealing lies, a scandalous affair and a shocking cover-up.

July 20, 2019 “Horror in Apartment 345” Gorgeous 27-year-old Sasha Samsudean appears to be sexually assaulted and is found strangled in her luxury downtown Orlando apartment. Shocking surveillance video and a slew of clues ultimately lead investigators to the killer.

July 27, 2019 “Killer at College” Beautiful college lacrosse player Yeardley Love is found dead in her college apartment. But the community is left stunned when cops arrest a member of a wealthy, prominent family.

Lies, Crimes & Video will stream live for subscribers via CNNgo (at CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV) and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android. Additionally, all episodes will be available on demand the day after their broadcast premiere via cable/satellite systems.

About HLN Investigations

HLN Investigations is a news team that produces breaking news specials and HLN Original Series within the crime and justice genre. Stephanie Todd, Vice President, Programming, HLN, oversees the group headed by Elizabeth Yuskaitis, executive producer, HLN.

About HLN

HLN features live coverage of national, regional, lifestyle, and entertainment stories in a fast-paced approachable tone with expert-led, personality driven hosts by day. The network also presents original and acquired series focusing on true crime, mysteries and investigations. HLN is a CNN Worldwide network reaching more than 90 million households in the U.S. CNN Worldwide, a division of Turner Broadcasting System, Inc., a Warner Media Company, is the most trusted source for news and information.