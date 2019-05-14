CNN Digital Dominates Again in April

#1 in Audience, Mobile, Video, Millennials, Politics and Social

CNN Digital continued to outpace all competitors in multiplatform unique visitors, mobile unique visitors, multiplatform video starts, millennial unique visitors, social audience and politics unique visitors in April 2019. CNN was also the only top outlet to post month over month gains in audience in April.

#1 IN MULTIPLATFORM VISITORS

With 124 million unique visitors domestically, CNN surpassed every competitor again in April 2019 with 24 million more unique visitors than the nearest competitor Fox News. April 2019 also marked CNN’s 23rd month in a row of an audience of more than 100 million unique visitors.

CNN: 124 Million Unique Visitors

• FoxNews.com – 100 million unique visitors

• The New York Times Brand – 96 million unique visitors

• WashingtonPost.com – 82 million unique visitors

• NBCNews.com – 72 million unique visitors

• Dailymail.co.uk – 67 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Total Digital Audience, April 2019, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category.

#1 IN MULTIPLATFORM VIDEO STARTS

CNN Digital continued its long-held streak at #1 in digital video with 513 million multiplatform video starts, making March 2019 CNN’s 47th straight month on top, reaching nearly double of its nearest competitor.

CNN: 513 Million Multiplatform Video Starts

• Yahoo News – 288 million video starts

• FoxNews.com – 227 million video starts

• ABCNews.com Sites – 149 million video starts

• MSN News – 133 million video starts

• Dailymail.co.uk – 98 million video starts

Source: Comscore Video Metrix®, Custom-Defined List, Total Audience, March 2019, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. (March data is the most current available)

#1 IN MOBILE UNIQUE VISITORS

CNN’s mobile audience continued to dominate all competitors in April 2019 with 104 million mobile unique visitors, 20 million more mobile users than second-place Fox News and 24 million more than third-place New York Times.

CNN: 104 Million Mobile Unique Visitors

• FoxNews.com – 84 million unique visitors

• The New York Times Brand – 80 million unique visitors

• WashingtonPost.com – 68 million unique visitors

• NBCNews.com – 64 million unique visitors

• Dailymail.co.uk – 62 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Custom-Defined List, Total Mobile, April 2019, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category.

#1 IN MILLENNIAL REACH

CNN was the #1 news outlet in unique multiplatform visitors between the ages of 18-34 with 32 million in April.

CNN: 32 Million Millennial Unique Multiplatform Visitors

• Dailymail.co.uk – 31 million millennial unique visitors

• The New York Times Brand – 27 million millennial unique visitors

• WashingtonPost.com – 22 million millennial unique visitors

• NBCNews.com – 21 million millennial unique visitors

• FoxNews.com – 20 million millennial unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix Multi-Platform®, Custom-Defined List, Digital Audience Persons 18-34, April 2019, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018.

#1 POLITICAL NEWS SOURCE

CNN Politics also continues to dominate the political news space, with more than 4 years as the #1 online political news destination with 43 million multiplatform unique visitors, 203 million multiplatform views and 60 million desktop video starts. CNN Politics has remained the #1 online political news outlet since April of 2015 when the first person declared their candidacy for president in the 2016 race.

CNN Politics: 43 Million Unique Visitors

• TheHill.com – 26 million unique visitors

• Politico.com – 25 million unique visitors

• Fox News Politics – 24 million unique visitors

• NBCNews.com Politics – 9.5 million unique visitors

• MSNBC TV – 9.4 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, News/Information – Politics, Total Digital Audience, April 2019, U.S.; Comscore Video Metrix®, CNN Politics, Total Audience, April 2019, U.S. CNN Politics has been #1 in the competitive rank in video and multiplatform views since April of 2015.

#1 SOCIAL MEDIA IN APRIL

CNN has ranked as the number one social news outlet in the U.S. for more than four years, with more fans and followers than any other competitor.

• #1 news brand on Facebook with 48.7 million Facebook fans across CNN’s main accounts

• #1 most followed news brand on Twitter with 96.8 million followers across CNN’s main accounts

o @CNNBRK alone had 11.8 million more Twitter followers than the leading competitive flagship account (The New York Times – 43.2 mm followers) and 36.5 million more than Fox News (18.5 mm followers)

• #1 most followed U.S. news brand on Instagram with 7.3 million followers

Sources: Shareablee, April 2019. Brands included in comparison are CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, The New York Times, HuffPost, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, BBC News(UK), BuzzFeed, ABC News, NPR, Mashable, The Daily Mail, NowThis, AJ+, Al Jazeera English, NBC News, CBS News, HLN, and Yahoo News. Facebook main accounts for CNN are CNN and CNN International. Twitter main accounts for CNN are @CNN and @CNNBRK. Instagram for CNN includes flagship account only

